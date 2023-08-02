The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Blues Brothers Con in Joliet canceled in solidarity with actors strike

‘Joliet is a proud union town,’ says organizer of the event planned at the city’s historic prison.

By  Darel Jevens
   
Performance_3.jpg

Dan Aykroyd (left) and Jim Belushi perform at the 2022 Blues Brothers Con at Old Joliet Prison.

Joliet Area Historical Museum

It’s not an earthquake, a terrible flood or locusts that took down next month’s planned Blues Brothers Con at Old Joliet Prison.

It was an actors strike.

Planners said Wednesday that the second annual festival, announced just a week ago, has been postponed in solidarity with the striking Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

“While we understand many fans will be disappointed by this news, Joliet is a proud union town,” stated Greg Peerbolte, chief executive officer of the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which was presenting the event. “Historically, unions were responsible for ending the abusive convict labor system at the Old Joliet Prison over a century ago and in recent years, our local Unions led the volunteer effort to restore the site for public use. We understand the importance of this action and look forward to a rescheduled, expanded event.”

Representatives for Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, who had been scheduled to perform together at the event in Blues Brothers regalia, were consulted on the decision, the museum’s announcement said.

Judith Belushi Pisano, widow of original Blues Brother John Belushi and part of the Blues Brothers Con team, said organizers “stand in solidarity with the union.”

Purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled event next year or can be refunded.

