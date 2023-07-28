Woman killed, 6 people rescued after boat hits breakwall and capsizes near ‘Playpen’ off Oak Street Beach

A woman died and six other people were rescued after a boat hit a breakwall and capsized near the “Playpen” off Oak Street Beach Friday morning.

The group was returning to shore about 4 a.m. when the boat hit the breakwall off the 600 - 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to police and Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.

A woman about 20 did not survive, Hernandez said.

Chicago police said the search for the body had to be suspended because of bad weather. It will resume later today. Six others were rescued, including one person who swam to shore.

One of the six was in serious condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital while the others were in fair to serious condition, Hernandez said. Four of the victims were taken to Northwestern and two women were taken to Stroger Hospital. All were between the ages of 20-30.

Check back for details.

