The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 3, 2023
MLB Sports Cubs

Baseball by the Numbers: A tip of the cap to Chicago’s four All-Stars

The White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. and the Cubs’ Dansby Swanson, Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman are deserving selections, despite their subpar teams.

By  John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Baseball by the Numbers: A tip of the cap to Chicago’s four All-Stars
Screen_Shot_2023_07_03_at_4.33.54_PM.png

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. has been a star on both sides of the ball this season.

Ashley Landis/AP

Giving at least one player from every major-league team an All-Star roster spot sometimes means elevating ordinary players from sub-.500 teams.

That’s not the case with any of the four Chicago selections for the All-Star Game next Tuesday, despite the White Sox sitting at 37-49 and Cubs at 38-45.

Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, who were selected Sunday as reserves, would be right at home in the starting lineups. Cubs starting pitchers Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele have been two of the best in baseball.

Let’s look at the numbers for each Chicago star:

Robert: In a normal season, Robert would be an MVP contender. This season, as long as the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani continues to produce at near his present level, there’s really only one candidate.

Robert’s 147 weighted runs created plus trail only the Rays’ Randy Arozarena’s 155 in the American League, and his 24 home runs are second in the AL to Ohtani’s 31.

A defensive whiz with seven runs saved, Robert has an all-around game that has taken him to 3.8 wins above replacement, as calculated at Fangraphs.com. That ranks second in the AL among position players and designated hitters to Ohtani’s 4.2, but Ohtani also has 1.9 pitching WAR to go with a 7-3 record and 3.02 ERA.

Swanson: Whether measuring by his 10 defensive runs saved, as calculated by Baseball Info Solutions, or his 11.3 defensive runs at Fangraphs, Swanson has been the National League’s top-fielding shortstop.

With nine homers, a .751 OPS on .259/.346/.405 hitting and a 106 wRC+, Swanson has been just a tad above average on offense. All-Star starter Orlando Arcia of the Braves is at 114 wRC+ and has been good in the field with three defensive runs saved or 6.4 Fangraphs defensive runs.

Put it all together, and Swanson leads NL shortstops with a 2.8 fWAR. Arcia, tied for fifth at 1.9, is a good and worthy player, but Swanson as the starter would not have been a reach.

Steele and Stroman: The Cubs’ inconsistency is not the fault of their top two starting pitchers. Steele (9-2) leads NL qualifiers with a 2.43 ERA and Stroman (9-6) is fourth at 2.76.

Steele has struck out 8.02 batters per nine innings and Stroman 7.67. Those aren’t extraordinary numbers. Among the 32 starters with enough innings to qualify for the NL ERA title, Steele ranks 19th and Stroman 22nd in that category.

But both have been successful at inducing grounders. Stroman’s 59.7% ground-ball rate ranks second among qualified NL starters, and Steele’s 51.3% is fourth. And when the ball has been hit in the air, both have been able to keep it in the park. Steele’s .32 homers allowed per nine innings is the lowest rate among qualified NL starters, and Stroman’s .42 is second.

Steele has been the best in the majors at inducing soft contact. Baseball Savant data shows the average exit velocity against Steele at 85 mph, just ahead of Ohtani’s 86.

Through a half-season, Stroman and Steele have positioned themselves not only as worthy All-Stars but as possible Cy Young candidates.

Next Up In MLB
Cubs weighing options as Nick Madrigal leaves game vs. Brewers with hamstring tightness
MLB trade deadline: White Sox’ best trading chip, RHP Lucas Giolito, makes his pitch
White Sox’ Jake Burger hits home run, credits wife for ‘mechanical fix’
Cubs’ four-run ninth goes for naught; Christopher Morel gets start at third
White Sox avoid sweep with victory over A’s
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. named to American League All-Star team
The Latest
A 1986 photo of defensive coordinator Vince Tobin with Steven McMichael.
Bears
Former Bears DC, Cardinals coach Vince Tobin dies at 79
Tobin was defensive coordinator under Mike Ditka from 1986 through ‘92.
By Jason Lieser
 
0605_biz_walgreens.jpg
Business
Citing ‘emerging challenges,’ Walgreens to shutter 150 stores across the U.S.
Walgreens reported net income of $118 million, about 59% below the previous year. It will also close 300 stores in the United Kingdom. This year the firm said it would cut 10% of its corporate workforce, mostly in Deerfield and Chicago.
By USA TODAY
 
Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal left the team’s 8-6 loss to the Brewers in the fourth inning Monday with a tight hamstring. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs weighing options as Nick Madrigal leaves game vs. Brewers with hamstring tightness
The Cubs may activate third baseman Patrick Wisdom (sprained wrist) in the aftermath.
By Maddie Lee
 
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Sports Media
NASCAR Chicago Street Race draws 4.795 million viewers on NBC, 9.29 rating in Chicago
It was the network’s most-watched NASCAR Cup Series race in six years, since Indianapolis in 2017, which drew 5.647 million viewers.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Kevin Korchinski (in white) and the Seattle Thunderbirds won the WHL last season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect Kevin Korchinski gaining weight, getting comfortable ahead of pivotal camp
Korchinski, the Hawks’ best defensive prospect, has accomplished everything one can at the junior level. If he can hold up physically against NHL competition, he has a real chance to make the Hawks’ roster.
By Ben Pope
 