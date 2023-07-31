Cubs open trade deadline moves with a splash, acquire Jeimer Candelario

The Nationals’ lineup Monday, which didn’t include third baseman Jeimer Candelario, made clear that a trade involving the best impending free agent hitter available was imminent.

The question was, who had successfully wooed the Nationals. They had plenty of suitors for Candelario. Just the day before, president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo put the number at eight teams, in an appearance on MLB Network Radio.

The Cubs made a statement Monday, acquiring Candelario a cash consideration from the Nationals for prospects Kevin Made and DJ Herz.

Then, they traded for right-hander José Cuas, sending outfielder Nelson Velázquez to the Royals in return.

Less than two weeks ago, it looked like the Cubs were going to be trading away major-league talent at the deadline for the third straight year. But they went on a run that included an eight-game winning streak to pull above .500 and back into the division race.

“We’ve proven that we’re that we can play with anybody,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said before the game. “And we really started to build some momentum over the last couple of weeks. And I think it’s just such a positive thing for this organization, for this city, to see what we’re doing is working and that we’re continuing to go in the right direction.”

Committing to adding at the deadline also meant holding onto Cody Bellinger, who, until the Cubs informed teams they weren’t trading him, had been considered the best half-season bat available. That only boosted Candelario’s trade value. He was slashing .258/.342/.481 this season with Washington. He entered the day leading National League third basemen in fWAR (3/1) and extra-base hits (48).

The deal sets up a reunion. Candelario came up through the Cubs’ farm system and made his MLB debut during the Cubs’ 2016 World Series season. The Cubs traded him at the 2017 trade deadline, with Isaac Paredes, for Alex Avila and Justin Wilson.

To bring back Candelario, the Cubs gave up two prospects in whom they saw potential, underlining their belief in their surging major-league squad. Herz, a left-hander ranked No. 16 in the Cubs’ system by MLB Pipeline, was the Cubs’ 2021 minor-league pitcher of the year. In Double-A this year, the 22-year-old recorded a 3.97 ERA.

Made, the Cubs’ No. 14 prospect, has primarily played shortstop but is versatile in the infield. The 20-year-old’s production at the plate dipped last year when he moved from Single-A to High-A, but this year he’s slashing .241/.328/.355.

In Cuas, the Cubs get a 29-year-old with multiple years of club control. A converted infielder, Cuas debuted last year and has posted a 27.1% strikeout rate in 45 games this year. The Cubs have the option to send Cuas, who has minor-league option years remaining, to Triple-A Iowa to begin his tenure in the organization.

They parted with Velázquez, who posted a .933 OPS in 13 major-league games this year. But the Cubs’ outfield is so crowded that Bellinger is playing first base part time so manager David Ross can get both him and Mike Tauchman in the lineup against right-handed pitchers. So, Velázquez was blocked in Triple-A.

“I think it’s just positive reinforcement that we’re doing the right thing,” Swanson said before the game when asked what adding at the deadline can do for a clubhouse. “... Especially this time of the year — it’s the middle of summer, we just played some hot games in St. Louis — and it just interject a little bit of confidence and positivity into the group.”

He was leaning on past experience in his answer. But now it’s a reality for the Cubs.

