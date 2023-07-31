The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 31, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Marcus Stroman still working though rough patch as Cubs fall 6-5 to Reds

Notes: The Cubs promoted No. 1 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to Triple-A.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Marcus Stroman still working though rough patch as Cubs fall 6-5 to Reds
1567703205.jpg

Getty

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman was one of the best pitchers in the National League early in the year. But he’s hit a rough patch, and his struggles extended through the Cubs’ 6-5 loss to the Reds on Monday. 

He allowed six runs in three innings. He hasn’t pitched past the fourth inning in three straight starts. Stroman left without speaking to the media after the game, but his past comments shed light on what he’s been working on during this stretch. 

“Ever since London, I’ve been off slightly mechanically,” Stroman said after his previous outing. “Moreso with my slider; the rhythm and the consistency of my slider just went a little off. I feel like my sinker’s good. But then when I go to get to my slider, I feel like it’s very different mechanically. So I’m just looking to find some unity, some uniformity. And I think I’ll get there.”

He left that start in London early with a blister on his right index finger. In six starts since, Stroman has posted a 9.11 ERA.

On Monday, he retired the first five batters he faced. But then with two outs in the second inning, Stroman surrendered four straight hits. All were struck with authority, recording exit velocities over 99 mph. The next inning, Stroman didn’t give up as much hard contact, but he walked two batters. 

“Swing and miss is always nice,” manager David Ross said before the game when asked what would tell him if Stroman had regained the feel for his slider. “The depth of the slider, the sharpness, body language of the hitter to take. I think his fastball command is really important as well. It lets the slider play up even when it’s not as crisp.”

Stroman’s slider generated just one whiff, according to Statcast. And with Stroman battling his slider, Reds hitters had success sitting on the sinker. 

Division measuring stick

The Cubs are adding to their team after a hot streak narrowed the gap between them and the Reds, who entered Monday leading the NL Central. Now, in four games against the Reds at Wrigley Field, the Cubs get to measure themselves against the top of the division. 

The two teams have already played five games against each other this season. They split a two-game set in Cincinnati, and the Reds swept the Cubs in three games in late May. 

“They came in here and handed it to us pretty well,” Ross said. “... As they left us, and picked up [rookie Elly] De La Cruz as well, you see they’re a really good team. And they’ve played like it and that’s why they’re in first place.”

But the Cubs are a different team now than they were during an abysmal May. The Cubs went 10-18 in that month. They entered Monday with a 15-10 record in July. 

Crow-Armstrong to Triple-A

The Cubs promoted No. 1 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to Triple-A, moving him one step closer to the major leagues. 

Over the last two months in Triple-A Tennessee, .306 with a .996 OPS. He hit 10 home runs and drew 22 walks in that time. Crow-Armstrong went to the All-Star Futures game for the second year in a row.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs open trade-deadline moves with a splash, acquiring Jeimer Candelario
Baseball by the Numbers: Score 2017 crosstown deal for White Sox
Cubs song tucked away for 6 decades will be performed outside Wrigley Field
Cubs expected to add to roster, thanks to pre-trade deadline hot streak
Cody Bellinger helped power Cubs’ surge, controlling his own trade-deadline fate
Cubs vs. Cardinals delayed Saturday by storms, estimated start time 8 p.m.
The Latest
Indiana_Abortion.jpg
Abortion
ACLU of Indiana asks state’s high court to keep hold on near-total abortion ban in place for now
The state’s ban will eliminate the licenses for all seven abortion clinics in the state and ban most abortions, even in the earliest stages of a pregnancy.
By RICK CALLAHAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Congress_Oversight_Biden.jpg
News
Hunter Biden sold ‘illusion of access’ to his father, former business partner tells Congress
The House Oversight Committee interviewed Devon Archer as part of its expanding congressional inquiry into the Biden family businesses that may lead to impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden.
By Farnoush Amiri | Associated Press
 
Trinity Rodman grew up without any guidance whatsoever from absent Dennis. But the last name always weighed on her. Sometimes that name was good; more often it was bad.
Columnists
USWNT forward Trinity Rodman didn’t get much help from her dad, Dennis, during rise to stardom
Lugging around her dad’s legacy was never easy, but Trinity Rodman admits she has the athletic genes and feistiness that propelled her dad to rebounding dominance and five NBA titles.
By Rick Telander
 
A fleet of yellow school buses
Education
Amid driver shortage, CPS to prioritize bus service for students with disabilities and homeless students
General education students in magnet or selective programs will not have bus transportation on the first day of school Aug. 21. The school district is offering these students free Ventra cards.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
People lined up early Jan. 1 before Sunnyside dispensary, owned by industry giant Cresco Labs, opened in Lake View for the first day of legal sales of recreational marijuana.
Marijuana
Weed giants Columbia Care, Cresco Labs call off plans for $2 billion merger
Cresco Labs and Columbia Care announced Monday the termination of a merger that was originally struck in 2022.
By Mary Norkol
 