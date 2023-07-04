The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Editorials Commentary

This July 4th, our nation needs freedom from unfettered gun violence

According to a new Pew Research Center poll, some two-thirds of Americans expect gun violence to get worse over the next five years. Is that surprising, when our nation has experienced over 300 mass shootings already this year?

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE This July 4th, our nation needs freedom from unfettered gun violence
A year after its sweeping gun rights ruling, the Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether judges are going too far in striking down restrictions on firearms. The justices said Friday they will hear the Biden administration’s appeal of one such ruling that struck down as unconstitutional a federal law meant to keep guns away from people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them.

A year after its sweeping gun rights ruling, the Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether judges are going too far in striking down restrictions on firearms. The justices said Friday they will hear the Biden administration’s appeal of one such ruling that struck down as unconstitutional a federal law meant to keep guns away from people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Nelson Mandela told us, “Freedom would be meaningless without security in the home and in the streets.”

Yet on this Fourth of July, many Americans no longer feel secure in their homes or on the streets because of the proliferation of guns — many of them powerful weapons of war in civilian hands — and incessant shootings.

July 4th, a date set aside to honor the independence of our nation, has also become a time of bloodshed. An average of five mass shootings marred Independence Day over the past decade, according to an analysis of Gun Violence Archive data by researcher James Alan Fox of Northeastern University in Boston.

Editorials bug

Editorials

Among those shootings was the one at last year’s Highland Park July 4th parade, when a gunman with a high-powered rifle killed seven people and wounded 48 others. If that wasn’t bad enough, gun violence was at historic highs leading into this year’s holiday.

Over this year’s Fourth of July weekend, as of early Monday, 36 people were shot in Chicago, five of them fatally, including a 15-year-old girl. That’s after 75 people were shot in the city and 13 died over this year’s Juneteenth weekend, and 61 people were shot in the city over the Memorial Day weekend.

Elsewhere across the country, two people died and 28 others were wounded in a Baltimore block party shooting on Sunday. Also on Sunday, seven people were shot and two others trying to flee were trampled at a Wichita, Kansas, nightclub. Two other mass shootings took place in New York and Tennessee.

According to a Pew Research Center poll released last week, many Americans — 62% — expect gun violence to get worse over the next five years.

And why shouldn’t they? Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s District of Columbia v. Heller ruling in 2008, which for the first time said Americans have the constitutional right to own a gun without any connection to a militia, laws to protect citizens and limit gun violence have fallen. Meanwhile, dangerous laws allowing everything from open carrying of assault weapons to removing all restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons have been proliferating.

Moreover, many of those who are most adamant about gun rights talk about taking up arms to attack the government or to fight against other Americans. The days when discussions of the right to bear arms were about the right to go hunting are long gone.

Since the Heller ruling — and the Supreme Court’s McDonald v. Chicago ruling two years later, which limited state and local gun laws — the risk of deaths and injuries from guns has been steadily increasing with the force of an epidemic. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider during its next term a case involving whether the government may forbid people who are subject to domestic violence orders from having guns.

Related

Meanwhile, each year some Fourth of July holiday celebrants shoot guns into the air with little regard to where the bullets will come down, creating a risk of injury and death. It’s another way that more guns can take away a community’s sense of freedom.

Opinion Newsletter

There were 14.6 gun deaths per 100,000 people in 2021, which is the highest rate since the early 1990s and just below the historic peak of 16.3 deaths per 100,000 people in 1974, according to Pew Research. Already this year, more than 21,600 people have died because of gun-related injuries and there have been some 340 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Drape some red, white and blue bunting on those statistics.

Perhaps the next time someone draws an image of Uncle Sam, he should be wearing a bulletproof vest and a helmet. No other peer nation suffers from anywhere near the gun carnage the United States does. Americans do not have to accept the dangerous status quo.

Instead, as we the people wave Old Glory, we should all make a vow to make our nation one that enjoys Mandela’s definition of true freedom.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
Pritzker made a sensible compromise on health care for undocumented immigrants
Supreme Court deals a blow to student loan borrowers, LGBTQ rights
Supreme Court takes America backward in striking down race in college admissions
Amtrak is on a faster track with new, improved Illinois service
Where there’s smoke, fire up efforts to make air cleaner
Laxer punishment given to CPD officers who went into Bobby Rush’s office raises questions about the arbitration process
The Latest
John Burke with a muskie of 51 1⁄4 inches from Eagle Lake in Ontario. Provided photo
Sports
Catching a 50-inch-plus muskie on the same day for the second straight year
John Burke caught a 50-inch-plus muskie on the same day for the second straight year.
By Dale Bowman
 
The U.S. Supreme Court building on June 30.
Letters to the Editor
Supreme Court opens the door to gut civil rights, fair housing laws
Substitute “African American” for “LGBT+” in the case of Colorado web designer Lorie Smith, and you’ve got a return to the bad old days of Jim Crow when so many alleged Christians insisted their religion required separation of the races, a lawyer writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Democrat Brandon Presley, current Northern District Public Service Commissioner and candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor, addresses a group of supporters in Grenada, Miss., on April 15, 2023.
Columnists
In 2024, Democrats could see a ‘Mississippi miracle’ in governor’s race
Brandon Presley, a pro-life Democrat who endorsed George W. Bush in 2004, is aiming for the nomination to run against unpopular Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves.
By Ben Jealous
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom tries to deter her daughter, 22, from moving out
She insists they need one another, interfering with her grown child’s desire to make friends and experience the world.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Two people stand in front of the memorial that sprang up at the site of last year’s Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting. The memorial featured images of the seven people killed.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting documentary spotlights resilience
Jon Siskel’s 20-minute film features 13 people talking about the parade and the memorial that helped inspire it. Here’s some of what they told him.
By Kate Grossman | WBEZ and Araceli Gómez-Aldana | WBEZ
 