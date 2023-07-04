The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Highland Park to ‘reflect and remember’ one year after tragedy

Community walk the centerpiece of events to “reclaim” the parade route following last year’s July 4 mass shooting.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
People gather in Highland Park on Tuesday morning before the city’s remembrance ceremony and community walk, one year after the mass shooting during the July 4 parade.

The Highland Park community will gather Tuesday to mark one year since a shooter wreaked havoc on July 4 parade-goers, killing seven and wounding dozens more.

Residents will honor the memory of those killed at a somber remembrance ceremony that will kick off at 10 a.m. at Highland Park City Hall. Mayor Nancy Rotering is among those slated to speak.

Those gathered will then hold a minute of silence at 10:14 a.m., to mark the exact time police say the first shots were fired.

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth will be in attendance.

Instead of a parade, the community will hold a “community” walk along last year’s route, hoping to “reclaim” the space, the city said on its website.

Organizers said the events were developed using a trauma-informed approach based on conversations with the community. 

“We reflected on our own hearts,” Rotering told reporters ahead of the ceremony. “We thought about the very real need to reflect and remember the tragedy that happened here, but also recognized, especially for our children, we don’t want them to not have the opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

Rotering said that based on feedback from the community, it was clear that a traditional celebration couldn’t go ahead.

“Nobody wanted a parade, it was inappropriate, but it was important for us to say evil doesn’t win and this is our parade route. And this is our community that we are taking back,” Rotering said.

The community will gather for a picnic after the ceremony and walk. Later, Gary Sinise will hold a concert and a drone show will light up the sky in lieu of fireworks.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering speaks to reporters before Tuesday’s events.

