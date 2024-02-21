The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Highland Park massacre suspect’s trial set for February 2025

Robert Crimo III, who briefly represented himself, was to go on trial next week. His reappointed lawyers asked to delay the trial.

By  David Struett
   
Gregory Ticsay, accused parade shooter Robert E. Crimo III, Anton Trizna during a court hearing in Waukegan.

Robert Crimo III’s trial was scheduled Wednesday for February 2025.

AP file

A Lake County judge on Wednesday agreed to push back the trial date for the alleged Highland Park parade shooter to February 2025, delaying the trial that was scheduled to begin next week.

Robert Crimo III, appearing in court with freshly buzzed hair, had requested a speedy trial late last year after dismissing his assistant public defenders and briefly representing himself. That moved up the jury trial date to Feb. 26.

In January, Crimo reappointed his lawyers, who asked to delay the trial.

Judge Victoria Rossetti agreed on Wednesday to postpone the trial until Feb 24. 2025, rebuffing prosecutors who wanted it to begin in the fall.

Prosecutors said they had been rushing to prepare for the earlier trial date Crimo requested and were ready to go to trial sooner.

"I don't think that should change the trial date," the judge said.

Crimo has been held at Lake County Jail since he was charged days after the attack on July 4, 2022, in which seven people were killed and nearly 50 others were wounded. Crimo allegedly opened fire from a rooftop overlooking the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

He faces 117 felony counts, including three counts of murder for each person killed. Crimo faces natural life in prison if convicted of two or more of the murder charges.

Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon said during the hearing Wednesday that prosecutors have collected additional evidence that includes morgue X-rays and an FBI report. Dillon also said prosecutors are requesting additional photos and other evidence from the Highland Park Police Department.

Crimo's next status hearing is April 24.

