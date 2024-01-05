The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
Highland Park parade shooting News Metro/State

Highland Park massacre suspect reverses course, requests public defenders after briefly representing himself

Robert Crimo III ditched his lawyers in mid-December and quickly accelerated his case by asking for a speedy trial.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Highland Park massacre suspect reverses course, requests public defenders after briefly representing himself
Robert E. Crimo III, is escorted into a courtroom during a case management conference before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Waukegan.

Robert Crimo III, the accused Highland Park parade shooter, has asked to have public defenders reappointed to his case.

AP Photos

The Highland Park parade shooting suspect asked a judge Friday to reappoint the assistant public defenders he dismissed three weeks ago, the latest twist in the high-profile case set to go to trial in late February.

Robert Crimo III ditched his lawyers in mid-December and accelerated his case by requesting a speedy trial. Crimo’s assistant public defenders had been preparing to go to trial in 2025.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti set the trial for Feb. 26. She did not address or amend that date during the two-minute hearing Friday.

The judge opened the hearing by asking Crimo if he still wished to represent himself, given that she had “admonished [him] a couple times regarding that.”

Crimo responded, “With that consideration, I’m requesting to reappoint the Lake County public defenders.”

The judge accepted his request.

Crimo faces 117 felony counts after prosecutors said he fired an assault rifle from atop a Highland Park rooftop during the town’s Fourth of July parade in 2022. Seven people died and 48 others were injured.

Since Crimo dropped his lawyers, the Lake County state’s attorney’s office has filed a flurry of motions seeking to prevent Crimo from calling witnesses, since he hasn’t named any, and to prevent him from mentioning several topics at trial.

The motions, which Rossetti hasn’t addressed, seek to prevent Crimo from speaking at trial about his possible sentence, media reports, interrogation techniques used by police, and cases that involved overturned convictions.

The judge had set a Friday deadline for motions and seemed prepared to hear arguments on them. Crimo’s request for his former lawyers put that on hold.

Crimo is set to appear in court again on Wednesday with his former assistant public defenders.

Prosecutors declined to comment Friday. Crimo’s assistant public defenders did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Crimo is being held at Lake County Jail, where the judge removed his internet and tablet privileges in mid-December. A spokesman for the state’s attorney’s office said it requested the judge remove those privileges after Crimo tried to disclose private information about at least one prosecutor during a previous hearing.

Crimo’s mother, Denise Pesina, and father, Robert Crimo Jr., sat behind him in the gallery. Crimo Jr. recently completed a 60-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct for signing his underaged son’s gun ownership card application, despite knowing his son’s previous homicidal and suicidal statements.

He reported to jail in November wearing a T-shirt reading, “I’m a political pawn,” earning him a rebuke from the judge who threatened him with contempt of court if he broke court rules again. Crimo Jr., who recently filed for bankruptcy, declined to comment after the hearing.

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Father of Highland Park massacre suspect files for bankruptcy
Highland Park parade massacre suspect’s father released from jail early for good behavior
Highland Park massacre suspect to represent himself in trial now set for February
Crimo father’s T-shirt stunt a thumb in the eye of real victims
Robert Crimo Jr. threatened with contempt for showing up for jail sentence wearing ‘I’m a political pawn’ T-shirt
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to reckless conduct, gets 60 days in jail
The Latest
Salesforce Tower Chicago, at left, looks mirror-shiny on a cloudy day.
Columnists
From new skyscrapers to Union Station redesign plans, 2024 will be a busy year for architecture
Bally’s planned casino and the fate of the Century and Consumers buildings are among the five architectural projects worth watching as this new year progresses.
By Lee Bey
 
Daryl Harris created this mural at a Berwyn bar and restaurant.
Murals and Mosaics
Aliens, monsters dominate Berwyn mural, but what’s with the chicken wing shooting a laser?
The work by Daryl Harris adorns a bar and restaurant owned by an enthusiast of old-school horror and outer-space movies.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Marcin Rysniak and his 8-year-old daughter Lucja make a snowman near Cricket Hill after nearly an inch of snow fell across the Chicago area, Sunday, Dec. 31.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 8 must-see news photos from the first week of 2024
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan made his first courtroom appearance as a criminal defendant at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, a happy couple celebrated winning the lottery for Cook County’s first marriage license in 2024, and the legendary Rosebud on Taylor Italian restaurant announced it will be ceasing dinner service.
By Sun-Times staff
 
1998 Rose Bowl
College Sports
Michigan needs a ‘W’ against Washington. The title-starved Big Ten needs one, too
Between football and men’s basketball, the Big Ten is 3-10 in national championship games since the 1997 Wolverines football squad achieved unbeaten glory.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Stanley.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Stanley Cups — why are they so incredibly popular?
What is it about reusable drinkware that has everyone going wild? Here’s what we know.
By USA TODAY
 