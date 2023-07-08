Loop residents must be part of discussion on whether NASCAR returns to Grant Park

We continue to hear only one side of the NASCAR story — that it brought an economic and reputational boost to Chicago. It remains to be seen if this is true. Economic and reputational gains should not be the only measures used in determining whether NASCAR was a success and if it should continue to be held.

One aspect that is missing from the discussions is the impact NASCAR has had on residents who live in and around the Loop. Although the Loop is commonly known as a center of commerce and tourism, it is also a residential neighborhood that is home to over 75,000 people.

While Chicago values the money-making aspects of this area, it frequently ignores the fact that NASCAR and other large events negatively impact the quality of life of the people who live there.

Because of NASCAR, major streets and sidewalks have been closed for weeks. Some will not reopen until the middle of this month. Then, the roads will immediately be re-closed for Lollapalooza. Repeatedly closing major roads impedes resident’s ability to carry out their daily lives, like getting to work and keeping appointments and other obligations.

NASCAR closed large portions of Grant Park, which is the Loop’s neighborhood park, caused significant congestion, disruption and deafening noise — all of which made life difficult for local residents. Life in the Loop will always present challenges not found in most Chicago neighborhoods, and residents are used to sharing the neighborhood with visitors, tourists and business workers.

However, they should not be expected to simply accept the continual disruption caused by an expanding number of large-scale events being held in and around Grant Park.

Grant Park is the crown jewel of our park system and is considered Chicago’s front yard. As such, it should be utilized in a thoughtful manner.

Now is the time for city leaders to fully evaluate the current uses of Grant Park and determine which uses best serve the city, the neighborhood and the general public. Any credible evaluation will enlist community members to be major participants in the process. One major issue for discussion must be: Is Grant Park an appropriate venue for NASCAR?

Sue Connaughton, Loop

School districts should be buying electric buses

Diesel engines are a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, the consequences of which are so widely discussed that they feel cliche to name — melting ice caps, extreme natural disasters, rising sea levels.

When we know something’s bad and we know how to change it and we have the resources to change it, we should.

Diesel engines are a problem. A solution is electric vehicles (partially those powered by renewable energy). Electric vehicles can be expensive, and charging ports aren’t everywhere.

The U.S. government is trying to change that. The 2021 Investment Infrastructure & Jobs Act allocated $5 billion in grants through 2026 for school districts to electrify their fleets.

Schools across Illinois should be applying for grants to replace their school buses. The impact of this would extend beyond the playground. These buses would increase demand for charging stations and normalize electric vehicles to a broader audience.

Chicago students deserve better. Illinois students deserve better. The atmosphere deserves better. Let’s do better.

Julia Ross, Glencoe

Student loan borrowers aren’t the only ones who need help

I read with interest the July 1 article regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

One of the individuals mentioned is lamenting this ruling. Why? Among other things, he may have to move into a “smaller, more affordable apartment “ and may have to forgo the “occasional dinners with friends.”

This while millions of Americans struggle to pay bills, to obtain medical care and even lack food and shelter.

And this young man would like the government to give him a free ride so he can hang out with his friends? Sorry if I’m not sympathetic.

David Foys, Westmont

Congress needs to act on immigration

To celebrate our nation’s independence, we should remember our nation’s history and honor our patriotic symbols for what they are, such as the Statue of Liberty.

Some leaders look only to create divisions across the country and in our communities by subjecting immigrant families and children to inappropriate and undeserved barriers. All of these measures hurt our communities, our economy and our country.

Our elected officials should look to the example of Lady Liberty to protect immigrants with legislation that could help boost immigrant families and create a better future for our children. This is an opportunity for bipartisanship in Congress to support immigrant parents and children. It is long overdue and critical to our community.

Immigrants account for large numbers of the nation’s health care workers, child care workers, home health aides and the education work force.

The Asylum Seeker Worker Authorization Act of 2023 would significantly reduce the time asylum seekers must wait for a work permit and eliminate renewal requirements for the duration of their asylum case.

These measures can help asylum seekers support themselves and their families, while also helping boost local economies.

Laura Lambert, Hyde Park

