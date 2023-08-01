The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Aaron Rodgers will sit out Jets’ first preseason game

The Browns will also keep QB Deshaun Watson out of Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game.

By  Tom Withers | AP
   
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers greets a young fan at the Jets’ practice facility.

BEREA, Ohio — While Aaron Rodgers watches his first game with the New York Jets, Deshaun Watson will be on the opposite sideline.

Rodgers is sitting out Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game in Canton against the Cleveland Browns, who will also keep Watson out of the NFL’s first exhibition game of 2023.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that third-stringer Kellen Mond, who signed with Cleveland last season, will start against the Jets and that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also get some extended time.

Jets coach Robert Saleh had already announced Rodgers wouldn’t play and reiterated that backup Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick who has struggled as a pro, will start against the Browns.

It’s not yet clear when Rodgers will make his debut in green and white.

Stefanski said he’s eager to see Mond, who is competing with Thompson-Robinson for a roster spot. It’s possible one of them winds up on the practice squad.

“Kellen’s done a great job,” Stefanski said. “There was a period of just getting to know him early in the season last year. So he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. I’ve been very impressed with him both in the meeting room and on the practice field.

“And the fun part for our players, as you know, is to play these games. So I think Kellen’s excited about the opportunity.”

