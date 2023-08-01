Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields, Bears starters will get ‘some time’ in preseason opener

With the preseason opener coming into focus on the first day of training camp practice in pads, coach Matt Eberflus said he plans to play his starters against the Titans on Aug. 12 at Soldier Field, but still is formulating the plan in full.

“We actually visited about that this morning,” Eberflus said after Tuesday’s practice at Halas Hall. “It will be some play time — a little bit in there. But [how much] I’m not sure. We’ll have to continue to discuss that.”

In Eberflus’ first season in 2022, quarterback Justin Fields and the first-team offense played 18 snaps (three possessions) in the preseason opener against the Chiefs; nine snaps (one possession) against the Seahawks; and 30 snaps (five possessions) against the Browns.

“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”