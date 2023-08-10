The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Environment News Chicago

State to offer money back for buying electric cars and trucks

After the last Illinois rebate program ran out of money earlier this year, some car buyers were left frustrated.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE State to offer money back for buying electric cars and trucks
Anna Melnikov (left) and Hunter Ellis stand next to electric vehicles they bought in January. Both expected rebates from Illinois but the state ran out of money.

Anna Melnikov (left) and Hunter Ellis stand next to electric vehicles they bought in January. Both expected rebates from Illinois but the state ran out of money.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anna Melnikov and Hunter Ellis each decided to buy electric cars in January, encouraged by an Illinois program that provided $4,000 rebates.

Unfortunately, all they got were letters in April explaining the state ran out of money. 

“I was both surprised and disappointed,” said Melnikov, who purchased a used Tesla. 

“It was very frustrating,” added Ellis, who bought a used Fiat500e.

On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced another round of electric vehicle rebates, again offering $4,000 per car or truck or $1,500 for a motorcycle. The applications will be taken beginning in November and through January 2024.

After demand was significantly higher than the $19 million the state doled out for the last rebate program, this year’s pot is only $12 million. 

Illinois is among a number of states offering incentives to its residents to buy electric vehicles. Transportation is the biggest contributor to carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

Health advocates also say hundreds if not thousands of lives can be saved in the coming years by reducing air pollution from gas and diesel cars and trucks. 

“Less tailpipe pollution means fewer asthma attacks, fewer people going to the hospital for respiratory issues and fewer people will die,” said Brian Urbaszewski, director of environmental health at Respiratory Health Association. 

Full details for applying for the new rebates will be explained October 18 on the website https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/ceja/electric-vehicle-rebates.html. The rebate applications will require documentation and must be mailed. 

The program applies to both new and used vehicles, but those cars, trucks and motorcycles must be all-electric and not hybrid models.

For the state’s current budget, Pritzker asked for $20 million for the latest rebate program that begins in November but Illinois lawmakers allocated the smaller amount. 

Kim Biggs, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, said state officials will use next year’s budget planning “to explore ways to maximize the effectiveness of these rebates.” Illinois EPA oversees the program.

“More money would absolutely be helpful,” Melnikov said, “and increased transparency would definitely help.”

Melnikov, a Rogers Park resident, also said the state should roll over applicants who lost out after the previous rebates. Under the state’s rules, both Melnikov and Ellis, who lives in Jefferson Park, are unable to reapply for the money.

Around 4,900 rebates were awarded in the last round, which was just more than 60% of the applicants, according to the state. 

Illinois officials have said that a preference will be given to low-income residents. There were 535 rebates awarded to low-income residents for the program that ended earlier this year out of an applicant pool of 754. 

As of last month, there were just more than 76,000 electric vehicles registered in Illinois, which is a fraction of the 7.6 million total passenger vehicles and almost 1.3 million pickup trucks, according to the Illinois secretary of state’s office.

Almost 21,000 electric vehicles are registered in Cook County.

Most of the rebates granted during the last cycle were for cars. Owners of 261 trucks and 10 motorcycles received rebates, state officials said.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Activists call for new review of Chicago police policies on searching pedestrians, vehicles
Mom tracks lost bag to O’Hare with an AirTag. United couldn’t help, so she flew to collect it
Cape-tivated: Chicagoans dream of relocating to coastal Florida city, data shows
Forest Glen man gives out free clothes to migrants outside his home: ‘How could I not do something?’
Venezuelan matriarch ‘catches a break’ in complicated search for housing for migrants
Man found shot to death in Gage Park home
The Latest
A Chicago police badge
Crime
Activists call for new review of Chicago police policies on searching pedestrians, vehicles
A 2015 suit mandated court oversight of CPD’s stop-and-frisk practices, but civil rights groups say there are holes in a proposed deal to merge the case into the sweeping consent decree governing the department.
By Andy Grimm
 
Sandra Shuster and her daughter Ruby. Sandra tracked her daughter’s luggage to O’Hare Airport using an AirTag. United Airlines couldn’t help, so she flew there herself.
News
Mom tracks lost bag to O’Hare with an AirTag. United couldn’t help, so she flew to collect it
Sandra Shuster played phone tag with United for nearly two weeks when her daughter’s AirTag showed a suitcase was stuck at O’Hare. Then she jumped on a plane.
By David Struett
 
A sign reads “Welcome to Cape Coral. You’ll Like the Attitude in Paradise.”
News
Cape-tivated: Chicagoans dream of relocating to coastal Florida city, data shows
Located in southwest Florida, Cape Coral boasts an intricate network of canals that stretches 400 miles and lush golf courses.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
RWRB_2022_UT_220626_PRIJON_09326RC_3000.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’: Boy meets prince in predictable rom-com
British ‘Spare Heir’ and U.S. president’s son feud, then fall in love.
By Richard Roeper
 
A photo of Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles talking before a game.
Bears
Can the upstarts that Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles developed in 2022 keep it going?
The Bears are no longer looking for players who are good enough to play for a 3-14 team. These players now have to show they could make it anywhere.
By Jason Lieser
 