Friday, August 11, 2023
Construction to restrict public access to ‘The Bean’ for months

Cloud Gate, or ‘The Bean,’ will be tough to see for a while as Grainger Plaza undergoes construction.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Those looking for a chance to see a giant, shiny, silver bean will have to seek it out elsewhere for the next several months.

Access to and views of Cloud Gate, or “The Bean” as it’s known to most, will be limited as Grainger Plaza undergoes construction beginning on Tuesday, according to the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The city is planning to replace pavers and do other routine maintenance on the plaza, which surrounds the sculpture at 201 E. Randolph St. in Millennium Park. Construction is set to run through the spring of 2024.

The changes, including accessibility upgrades, aim “to enhance the nearly 20-year-old park’s appearance, visitor experience, and position as the No. 1 attraction in the Midwest,” according to a statement on the city’s website.

