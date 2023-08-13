The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Log off Zoom and get back to the office

It says something when Zoom, whose virtual meeting platform is essential to the work-from-home life, is demanding its employees report to the office twice a week.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Log off Zoom and get back to the office
A woman works at Zoom headquarters on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. Zoom is asking employees who live within a 50-mile radius of its offices to work onsite two days a week. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) ORG XMIT: NYPM206

A woman works at Zoom headquarters on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. Zoom is asking employees who live within a 50-mile radius of its offices to work onsite two days a week.

AP

It really wasn’t that long ago that working from home was an unusual concept for most employees, and daily office meetings were always in person.

Pre-2020, the word “zoom” to many people simply referred to a camera feature used to get a close-up shot. For retro-loving Gen-Xers and millennials, “ZOOM” might have meant the popular 1970s children’s PBS series that was revived in a reboot two decades later.

But when COVID-19 upended our worlds, ‘Zoom’ took on a whole new meaning. Zoom and other virtual meeting platforms allowed us to connect with colleagues and do our jobs from the couch or kitchen table. Now, some employees are so accustomed to this set-up, they’re still balking when their bosses ask them to work in the office a couple of days a week.

Editorial

Editorial

Enough already. Get outside the virtual box.

Even Zoom, as the company announced last week, now wants its staffers who live near an office to show up onsite twice a week, which a company spokesperson said is the “most effective” schedule.

Employers rightly point that in-person face time fosters camaraderie and collaboration.

It says something when the business that gave us the capability to join a meeting halfway around the world is now demanding its employees log off and meet in person some of the time.

After all, psychologists point out there are a number of scientific reasons why our brains struggle to process images from Zoom and similar platforms, making us tired and anxious. Maybe it’s time we all just stepped away from the screen.

No, no one is suggesting a return to the old five-day, in-person workweek. That’s likely gone forever for some workers, though it’s worth noting that plenty of essential workers never had the luxury of working at home at all.

More and more businesses are moving toward a hybrid work model. The percentage of people working from home all the time has fallen to 35%, and 41% of employees who have jobs that can be done remotely are working on a hybrid schedule, a Pew Research Center survey from earlier this year found. 

In-person work is especially important for young workers who miss out on career-enhancing mentoring and feedback when they don’t see their superiors in person, a study by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the University of Iowa and Harvard University. 

We got comfortable working from home. We can get used to another “new normal” too.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Illinois Supreme Court upheld assault weapons ban, but there’s more work to do
Protect St. Adalbert’s and other historic Catholic churches
Chicago, don’t let healthy trees be cut down without good reason
A 9-year-old shouldn’t have to fear being shot for being a kid
AI will upend lives. We need guard rails while waiting for Congress to act.
State, feds must help south suburbs fix water problems
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Parent gets caught up in teen sons’ drama of lies and betrayal
Breakup sets off a series of events worthy of ‘Gossip Girl.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, August 13, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
merlin_115178033.jpg
White Sox
Chicago pull: White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada heating up
In the Sox’ 3-2 loss to the Brewers on Saturday, Moncada had two hits for the third game in a row.
By James Fegan
 
A photo of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the Hall of Fame enshrinment.
Bulls
Dwyane Wade traces love of basketball to Chicago roots as he enters Hall of Fame
Wade closed the enshrinement ceremony with a speech that drew a standing ovation as he embraced his father on stage.
By Jason Lieser
 
DSC_0053.JPG
Immigration
Migrant families say Rogers Park motel kicked them out after missing curfew by 7 minutes: ‘We don’t have anywhere to go’
One woman who had been asked to leave said the families had nowhere else to go, but the local alderperson said they had been offered an alternative place to stay for the night.
By Violet Miller and Matthew Hendrickson
 