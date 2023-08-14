The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Financial advisor insists on speaking to husband, not me

He claims he’s not sexist, but when he calls he always asks for the hard-of-hearing man of the house, who has trouble using the phone.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Financial advisor insists on speaking to husband, not me
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have some money in a mutual fund. Our new, very young financial adviser, “Alec,” seems sexist. He has phoned us four times asking to speak with my husband, and each time my husband refuses to speak to him. Since my name is also on our account, my husband said that I should speak to him. I have told Alec twice that my husband has hearing aids and it’s difficult for him to hear people on the phone, which is why he wants me to be the contact. But Alec continues to ask for my husband.

I’ve told him that I feel he’s being sexist, but he denies it. He said he tries very hard not to be, and he’s sorry if I feel he is. Alec called asking for my husband again today. We let it go to voicemail. Now I’m wondering if I should return his call and complain again, write him a letter or complain to his superiors.

Should I continue to let his calls go to voicemail? Should I complain in writing to him? We don’t want to move money around or change our investments in any way, which he has been told already by me, but then, I’m not a MAN! — BEYOND FRUSTRATED IN WASHINGTON

DEAR BEYOND FRUSTRATED: You have suffered enough. Don’t bother writing that kid a letter. Contact his supervisor, explain what has been going on, and make it clear that you want someone more service-oriented on your account. If you are contacted by the supervisor, explain in detail your reason. This financial adviser needs more training.

DEAR ABBY: I was adopted at birth. Through DNA testing, I have made contact with my half-siblings, and as a result, I was able to meet some of them and other relatives at a family reunion four years ago. They live 900 miles away. Because of this reunion, I now have a relationship with my maternal half-sister.

Herein lies my problem: A month ago, during one of our bi-monthly phone conversations, I told her that she and my brother-in-law had an open invitation to visit anytime they wanted. She responded that she could never travel that far. If anything happened to one of her family members, she would never forgive herself for not being there for them.

Well, since then she has traveled with friends to take part in a five-day sporting event 325 miles away from her family. I am hurt because she was very emphatic about not leaving her family for any amount of time. Should I ask her again about visiting and remind her about what she said about traveling away from her family? — SECOND-CLASS IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR SECOND-CLASS: I don’t recommend confronting her. If you want to invite her again, of course you can do that. But if she’s reluctant, rather than put her on the spot by personalizing it, let it go. If you have invited her more than three times, accept that for whatever reason she isn’t comfortable with the idea. Rather than a reflection on you, her reason could be financial or limited vacation time — or that a 900-mile trip to visit you is lower on her priorities.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Parent gets caught up in teen sons’ drama of lies and betrayal
Dear Abby: My friend still constantly mentions her husband, who’s been dead 6 years
Dear Abby: I get rid of treasures in my home after friends ridicule them
Dear Abby: As adults gather, man insists on bringing son, 12
Dear Abby: Is it weird that couple in their 20s have meager sex life?
Dear Abby: I’m a mom worried about my husband’s motorcycle interest
The Latest
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
4 wounded in Old Town shooting
The attack happened in the 100 block of West Division Street, police said
By Allison Novelo
 
Volunteers demonstrate how to plant a tree during a tree planting ceremony to celebrate Shriners Children’s Chicago hospital’s 100th anniversary outside the hospital, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Volunteers who work in the hospital and in partner companies like One Tree Planted, DocuSign, Mars Candy and the Institute of Museum and Library Services planted 15 trees under the guidance of staff of the Chicago Region Trees Initiative. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Chicago must make it a priority to plant and protect more trees
Stopping healthy trees from being removed is only a small, common sense step. We need to plant new trees in every available public space and make sure these trees reach maturity to provide environmental and social benefits.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A rendering of the housing redevelopment planned at the former Charles Warrington Earle School, 6121 S. Hermitage Ave.
Chicago Enterprise
Details get nailed down for 2 affordable housing deals on South Side
The projects in West Englewood and Pilsen are designed for families, helping fill what experts call an unmet need.
By David Roeder
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, August 14, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Warren’s offensive linemen hit the sled to work on blocking technique during practice.
High School Football
No. 8 Warren out to prove it is ‘not a team to mess with’
Defense is king in Gurnee. Coach Bryan McNulty’s defense at Warren is one of the most dependably dominant units in the state every season.
By Michael O’Brien
 