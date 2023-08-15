Menu planner: Grilled steak and vegetable salad boasts lots of flavor

Grilled steak and vegetable salad

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 7 to 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 medium sweet potato, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

3 different vegetables (such as zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, eggplant, red onion, red and yellow bell peppers or Romaine lettuce cut lengthwise into quarters)

1/2 cup reduced-fat dressing or vinaigrette, (such as Italian, noncreamy Caesar or red wine vinaigrette, divided)

2 boneless beef strip steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Coarse salt and additional pepper to taste

Toss potato and vegetables with 1/4 cup dressing; set aside. Rub steaks with garlic and black pepper. Place steaks on grill over medium, ash-covered coals (or on medium pre-heated gas grill). Arrange vegetables around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove lettuce and asparagus after 2 to 4 minutes; grill other vegetables 11 to 15 minutes or until crisp-tender, turning occasionally. Carve steaks and vegetables into bite-size pieces. Combine beef, vegetables and remaining 1/4 cup dressing in a large bowl; toss to coat. Season with salt and additional black pepper to taste; serve.

Per serving: 207 calories, 22 grams protein, 4 grams fat (20% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 397 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Anise-orange shrimp and scallop skewers

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon anise seeds

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound sea scallops

In a small bowl, mix together juice, oil, anise seeds, garlic powder, salt, ginger and pepper. Place seafood in a large, resealable plastic bag. Add marinade; turn to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Remove seafood; discard marinade. Alternately thread shrimp and scallops onto 8 metal skewers. Grill on medium 8 to 10 minutes or until shrimp turns pink and scallops are cooked through.

Per serving: 87 calories, 18 grams protein, 1 gram fat (6% calories from fat), 0.1 gram saturated fat, 2 grams carbohydrate, 105 milligrams cholesterol, 350 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Summer fruit crumble

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 cups sliced fresh peaches or blueberries, or a mixture of both

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/4 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 (9-ounce) package yellow cake mix (about 1 1/2 cups)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In an 8-by-8-inch baking dish, combine fruit, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla; mix well. In a medium bowl, combine butter and cake mix until crumbly. Sprinkle crumbs over fruit. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden on top.

Per serving: 274 calories, 2 grams protein, 8 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 3.3 grams saturated fat, 49 grams carbohydrate, 12 milligrams cholesterol, 244 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Asian bean burgers

Go meatless. In a medium bowl, mash 3 cups cooked or canned (rinsed) reduced-sodium kidney beans with a fork or potato masher. Stir in 1/2 cup plain dry breadcrumbs, 1/3 cup minced green onions, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and 1 teaspoon minced garlic. Form into 4 patties. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Cook patties 3 to 4 minutes per side until heated through and crusty. Top with a sauce made of 1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish, 1 tablespoon minced green onion and 1 teaspoon lower-sodium soy sauce.

Pork pozole

Enjoy a low-cost entree. In a 3-quart or larger slow cooker, combine a well-trimmed 2- to 2 1/2-pound boneless pork shoulder (butt) roast cut into bite-size chunks with 1 1/2 cups recaito. Mix well. Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours. Stir in 2 (15- or 16-ounce) cans rinsed hominy; cover and cook 10 minutes or until hominy is heated through. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped cilantro. Serve it with a lettuce wedge and whole-grain rolls.

TIP: Recaito is a thicker-than-salsa, cilantro-based seasoning used to add flavor.

Spaghetti pie

Treat the kids. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to directions; drain. Coat a 9-inch tempered glass pie plate with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat 2 eggs with a fork. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) container part-skim ricotta cheese and 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese until blended. Add cooked spaghetti to cheese mixture and stir until well-coated. Transfer mixture to pie plate; top with 1 cup marinara sauce. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese and 2 more tablespoons Parmesan. Bake 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve. Add celery sticks and soft rolls.