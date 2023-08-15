The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Recipes Taste

Menu planner: Grilled steak and vegetable salad boasts lots of flavor

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu planner: Grilled steak and vegetable salad boasts lots of flavor
Grilled steak and vegetable salad is a delicious protein-vegetable combo.

Grilled steak and vegetable salad is a delicious protein-vegetable combo.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Grilled steak and vegetable salad

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 7 to 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 medium sweet potato, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

3 different vegetables (such as zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, eggplant, red onion, red and yellow bell peppers or Romaine lettuce cut lengthwise into quarters)

1/2 cup reduced-fat dressing or vinaigrette, (such as Italian, noncreamy Caesar or red wine vinaigrette, divided)

2 boneless beef strip steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Coarse salt and additional pepper to taste

Toss potato and vegetables with 1/4 cup dressing; set aside. Rub steaks with garlic and black pepper. Place steaks on grill over medium, ash-covered coals (or on medium pre-heated gas grill). Arrange vegetables around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove lettuce and asparagus after 2 to 4 minutes; grill other vegetables 11 to 15 minutes or until crisp-tender, turning occasionally. Carve steaks and vegetables into bite-size pieces. Combine beef, vegetables and remaining 1/4 cup dressing in a large bowl; toss to coat. Season with salt and additional black pepper to taste; serve.

Per serving: 207 calories, 22 grams protein, 4 grams fat (20% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 397 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Anise-orange shrimp and scallop skewers

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon anise seeds

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound sea scallops

In a small bowl, mix together juice, oil, anise seeds, garlic powder, salt, ginger and pepper. Place seafood in a large, resealable plastic bag. Add marinade; turn to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Remove seafood; discard marinade. Alternately thread shrimp and scallops onto 8 metal skewers. Grill on medium 8 to 10 minutes or until shrimp turns pink and scallops are cooked through.

Per serving: 87 calories, 18 grams protein, 1 gram fat (6% calories from fat), 0.1 gram saturated fat, 2 grams carbohydrate, 105 milligrams cholesterol, 350 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Summer fruit crumble

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 cups sliced fresh peaches or blueberries, or a mixture of both

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/4 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 (9-ounce) package yellow cake mix (about 1 1/2 cups)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In an 8-by-8-inch baking dish, combine fruit, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla; mix well. In a medium bowl, combine butter and cake mix until crumbly. Sprinkle crumbs over fruit. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden on top.

Per serving: 274 calories, 2 grams protein, 8 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 3.3 grams saturated fat, 49 grams carbohydrate, 12 milligrams cholesterol, 244 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Asian bean burgers

Go meatless. In a medium bowl, mash 3 cups cooked or canned (rinsed) reduced-sodium kidney beans with a fork or potato masher. Stir in 1/2 cup plain dry breadcrumbs, 1/3 cup minced green onions, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and 1 teaspoon minced garlic. Form into 4 patties. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Cook patties 3 to 4 minutes per side until heated through and crusty. Top with a sauce made of 1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish, 1 tablespoon minced green onion and 1 teaspoon lower-sodium soy sauce.

Pork pozole

Enjoy a low-cost entree. In a 3-quart or larger slow cooker, combine a well-trimmed 2- to 2 1/2-pound boneless pork shoulder (butt) roast cut into bite-size chunks with 1 1/2 cups recaito. Mix well. Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours. Stir in 2 (15- or 16-ounce) cans rinsed hominy; cover and cook 10 minutes or until hominy is heated through. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped cilantro. Serve it with a lettuce wedge and whole-grain rolls.

TIP: Recaito is a thicker-than-salsa, cilantro-based seasoning used to add flavor.

Spaghetti pie

Treat the kids. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to directions; drain. Coat a 9-inch tempered glass pie plate with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat 2 eggs with a fork. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) container part-skim ricotta cheese and 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese until blended. Add cooked spaghetti to cheese mixture and stir until well-coated. Transfer mixture to pie plate; top with 1 cup marinara sauce. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese and 2 more tablespoons Parmesan. Bake 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve. Add celery sticks and soft rolls.

Next Up In Recipes
Summer stone fruit: Season is ripe for nectarine and raspberry crisp
Menu planner: Treat the family with Asian beef salad
Menu planner: Slow-cooker pork pozole is flavorful and economical
Grilled steak and green bean salad ideal for a main course
How to grill the best kebabs at all your upcoming barbecues
Menu planner: Husk-grilled corn enlivens any cookout
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Ladies from the Queen of Peace Church walk to the stage to pray the rosary during the memorial service of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén at the Cesar Chavez High School on Aug. 14, 2020, in Houston
Nation/World
Texas woman who helped hide US soldier Vanessa Guillén’s body sentenced to 30 years in prison
Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty in November to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement in the death of Vanessa Guillén.
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
14-year-old boy shot, badly wounded in West Englewood
The boy was standing near the back door of a home in the 6600 block of South Marshfield Avenue when three people approached him and at least one of them fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
In this image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump talks on the phone to Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 6, 2021.
Nation/World
Donald Trump is indicted on 2020 election fraud charges in Georgia
Former President Donald Trump, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows face conspiracy charges in allegedly trying to steal Georgia’s electoral votes after the 2020 election.
By USA TODAY
 
Kansas_Newspaper_Raid.jpg
News
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
The newspaper’s publisher, Eric Meyer, says the paper’s aggressive coverage of local police and politics was the impetus for the raid.
By John Hanna | Associated Press and Margery A. Beck | Associated Press
 