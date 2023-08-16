‘Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil’ musical set for Goodman Theater world premiere

Author John Berendt’s critically acclaimed “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” is heading to the stage of the Goodman Theatre — in a new musical adaptation based on the best-selling non-fiction book.

The news was announced Wednesday.

The stage musical, set for a summer 2024 world premiere, will feature a book by MacArthur “Genius” grantee Taylor Mac, with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, choreography by Tanya Birl, and sets by Tony Award winner Christopher Oram. It will be directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford (“Thoroughly Modern Millie”).

The book, which tells the story of a Savannah, Georgia, antiques dealer on trial for the murder of a male prostitute, spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list beginning in 1994. Clint Eastwood directed the 1997 film version starring Kevin Spacey and John Cusack.

“Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” is the subject of a new stage musical. Random House

The show replaces the previously announced new musical comedy “Female Troubles,” which moves to January 2025 due to scheduling conflicts.

Tickets for “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” are now on sale via Goodman Membership at goodmantheatre.org. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

“I’m proud to build on the Goodman’s legacy of nurturing important new works of the American musical theater with a new musical based on John Berendt’s seductive, memorable non-fiction book. ... Some of the smartest, wildly talented creative artists working in theater today convene for this project, and I’m eager to welcome everyone here,” said Goodman’s new artistic director Susan V. Booth.