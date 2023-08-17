The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Former Northwestern athletes condemn hazing, defend university

More than 1,000 former Wildcats athletes signed an open letter obtained by ESPN.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Northwestern football helmets.

In an open letter, more than 1,000 former Northwestern athletes condemned hazing while defending the university’s athletic culture.

Matt Marton/AP

The letter, obtained by ESPN, was signed by 277 former football players and athletes from every varsity sport sponsored by the university.

Northwestern is facing several lawsuits after allegations of hazing in the football program cost former coach Pat Fitzgerald his job.

“The allegations being made are troubling and we support the University’s efforts to fully investigate these claims,” the letter reads. “However, these allegations do not represent or define the overall athletics culture at Northwestern.”

The athletes’ letter said NU has  “a remarkable culture that fosters excellence in sports, academics and community development.” The letter’s signees include athletes who graduated between 1954 and 2023.

“The opportunity to compete at this level in both the classroom and in our respective sports is unique and deeply valued,” the letter reads. “These experiences were the building blocks for each of our lives after graduation. This is the Northwestern we proudly came to know and appreciate, and for which we are immensely grateful.

“We strongly affirm the positive experiences we had at Northwestern and, if offered, would do it all over again.”

Former Northwestern tennis Alexis Prousis told ESPN the former Wildcats athletes “share the anger, sadness, and frustration” following the allegations of hazing and mistreatment.

“We condemn hazing of any kind and support the victims during their time of healing and recovery,” said Prousis, a past president of Northwestern’s N Club, which connects former athletes to the school. “What we must remember throughout this difficult time is that the actions of a few do not and should not define the University and Athletics as a whole.”

