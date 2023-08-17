The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 17, 2023

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is a volunteer assistant at Loyola Academy this season

Ryan Fitzgerald, a junior, will be the Ramblers starting quarterback this season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is a volunteer assistant at Loyola Academy this season
Former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during news conference in 2022.

Former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during news conference in 2022.

AP Photos

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald will be a volunteer assistant coach at Loyola Academy this season. The news was first reported by the North Shore Record

Fitzgerald was fired by Northwestern in July after a hazing investigation into his program.

According to a statement from Loyola, Fitzgerald completed a number of trainings, background checks and signed a code of conduct agreement required by Loyola, the Archdiocese of Chicago and the state.

Fitzgerald’s son Ryan, a junior, will be the Ramblers starting quarterback this season. The family has had several children attend the school. Another Fitzgerald son, Jack, graduated in 2024 and played on last season’s state championship team. 

Fitzgerald is one of several new faces on the Loyola sideline this season. Beau Desherow has taken over as head coach for John Holecek, who stepped down after 17 seasons and three state titles.

“Supporting [Desherow] are many assistant coaches as well as parent volunteers, who provide an invaluable service to all of our athletic teams—indeed, our entire Loyola community—assisting with gameday management, logistics, offering fresh insight, etc,” the statement said.

Charlie Bliss, one of the most successful offensive coordinators in state history, is also now on staff at Loyola. Bliss was at Maine South for 34 years and helped lead the Hawks to four state championships.

Desherow says that Bliss will work as an offensive analyst for the varsity and help in the development of the lower level quarterbacks.

Loyola opens the season on Aug. 26 against Grand Rapids Central Catholic, a highly-regarded team from Michigan.

Next Up In News
Fare changes, consolidated transit agencies among the ideas to reshape Chicago-area public transportation
State GOP mostly steers clear of Trump, vows to rebuild after big losses
Chance the Rapper exhibit showcases psychedelic journey, 10-year anniversary of ‘Acid Rap’
Feds nearing end to their perjury case against ex-top aide to Madigan after a day of playing secret FBI recordings
Man found shot in Garfield Park dies
Driver fatally shot in West Ridge
The Latest
A CTA Blue Line train travels westbound towards the Harlem station, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill.
Transportation
Fare changes, consolidated transit agencies among the ideas to reshape Chicago-area public transportation
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has been tasked by the state with developing recommendations that would reshape the region’s transit.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Attendees applaud Thursday at the Illinois Republican Party State Central Committee &amp; County Chairmens’ Association breakfast in Springfield.
Politics
State GOP mostly steers clear of Trump, vows to rebuild after big losses
Illinois Republicans on Thursday vowed they are rebuilding and trying to gear up support in the suburbs ahead of next year’s elections — and most are steering clear of delving into the effects of former President Donald Trump’s fourth criminal indictment.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Chance the Rapper mingles with supporters at the WNDR Museum during the launch of “The Acid Rap Experience,” celebrating the album’s 10th anniversary, Wednesday night at the West Loop museum.
Entertainment and Culture
Chance the Rapper exhibit showcases psychedelic journey, 10-year anniversary of ‘Acid Rap’
“The Acid Rap Experience” installation at the WNDR Museum features kaleidoscopic lights, the rapper’s music and video footage that visitors can interact with.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
Mark Jackson (from left), Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen worked 15 NBA Finals together. Starting this season, Breen will work with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers on ESPN’s top crew.
Sports Media
Backdrop of ESPN’s new NBA broadcast team dampens celebration
But the party for Doris Burke and Doc Rivers was muted by layoffs that touched ESPN’s previous top team. The network dismissed analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, who called 15 NBA Finals with Mike Breen.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Dr. Allison Arwady speaks on Nov. 22, 2022 before getting her COVID-19 bivalent booster at a CVS in West Lawn. Two of Arwady’s predecessors decry her firing in a letter to the Sun-Times.
Letters to the Editor
Dr. Arwady, thank you for your public health leadership
None of the emergencies we faced as Dr. Arwady’s two immediate predecessors compares to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Letters to the Editor
 