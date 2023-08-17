Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is a volunteer assistant at Loyola Academy this season

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald will be a volunteer assistant coach at Loyola Academy this season. The news was first reported by the North Shore Record.

Fitzgerald was fired by Northwestern in July after a hazing investigation into his program.

According to a statement from Loyola, Fitzgerald completed a number of trainings, background checks and signed a code of conduct agreement required by Loyola, the Archdiocese of Chicago and the state.

Fitzgerald’s son Ryan, a junior, will be the Ramblers starting quarterback this season. The family has had several children attend the school. Another Fitzgerald son, Jack, graduated in 2024 and played on last season’s state championship team.

Fitzgerald is one of several new faces on the Loyola sideline this season. Beau Desherow has taken over as head coach for John Holecek, who stepped down after 17 seasons and three state titles.

“Supporting [Desherow] are many assistant coaches as well as parent volunteers, who provide an invaluable service to all of our athletic teams—indeed, our entire Loyola community—assisting with gameday management, logistics, offering fresh insight, etc,” the statement said.

Charlie Bliss, one of the most successful offensive coordinators in state history, is also now on staff at Loyola. Bliss was at Maine South for 34 years and helped lead the Hawks to four state championships.

Desherow says that Bliss will work as an offensive analyst for the varsity and help in the development of the lower level quarterbacks.

Loyola opens the season on Aug. 26 against Grand Rapids Central Catholic, a highly-regarded team from Michigan.