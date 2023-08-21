On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by Emmett Till’s cousin Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., South Side suburban minister and the last surviving witness to Till’s lynching.

Chris Benson, Till scholar who just wrote a book with Rev. Parker entitled “A Few Days Full of Trouble: Revelations on the Journey to Justice for My Cousin and Best Friend, Emmett Till,” will also join the conversation.

RSVP now for a reminder and easy one-click link before the show airs!

At the Table with Lynn Sweet Thursday, August 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT RSVP

To watch previous episodes of At the Table, visit suntimes.com/atvt.

