Monday, August 21, 2023
At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Lynn Sweet welcomes Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., Emmett Till’s cousin and the last surviving witness to his lynching and Chris Benson, Till scholar and co-author of “A Few Days Full of Trouble…” on Thursday, August 24.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by Emmett Till’s cousin Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., South Side suburban minister and the last surviving witness to Till’s lynching.

Chris Benson, Till scholar who just wrote a book with Rev. Parker entitled “A Few Days Full of Trouble: Revelations on the Journey to Justice for My Cousin and Best Friend, Emmett Till,” will also join the conversation. 

Thursday, August 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT
To watch previous episodes of At the Table, visit suntimes.com/atvt.

