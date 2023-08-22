With more investment, we can make public transit better for everyone

Two recent stories “Fare changes, consolidated transit agencies among the ideas to reshape Chicago-area public transportation” and “The 9-to-5 commuter is going extinct. That spells change ahead for Metra” demonstrate the complex situation regional transit is facing: Public transit plays an essential role in the lives of millions of riders across the Chicago region and has the potential to reach even more people — but the system has been drastically underfunded for decades. Increasing investment in transit and ensuring it is less reliant on rider fares is key to continuing to adapt, attract more riders, expand access and advance equity, grow our economy, and combat climate change.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the CTA experienced its highest ridership since COVID-19 began — just shy of 1,000,000 rides. Metra and Pace have seen ridership grow over the summer as well. While total ridership does remain below pre-COVID levels, our data indicates 80% of riders have returned to the system, but they are riding less frequently given changing commute patterns since the pandemic began.

Progress is happening, but more service upgrades, and the funding to sustain those improvements over time, are needed. We look forward to working with partners in the City of Chicago, Springfield, Washington, D.C., and across our region to fully fund and make transit work better for everyone.

Kirk Dillard, chairman, Regional Transportation Authority

Swimmers beware

I have a solution for the Chicago Park District’s safety concern for the water-clogged areas of Montrose Harbor during Friday Morning Swim Club: Erect a large sign that says “Swim at your own risk.”

Elizabeth Butler Marren, Beverly

Ranked choice voting will give our kids a future

I am an engineer, which means I am a professional problem-solver. I’m a mother, too, so I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about the problems looming for my small children as they grow into adulthood. Will they have fish in their oceans? Will they be safe from violence? Will they have access to decent jobs?

It’s been overwhelming to figure out where to start until I settled onto a solution that addresses all these concerns: let’s eliminate government corruption and ensure that we elect politicians who act as civil servants and not corporate lackeys. One way we can achieve this is through ranked choice voting (RCV).

RCV is key to electing government officials who serve the people. When candidates compete for second and third choice votes, they have to focus on policies rather than opponent smearing. This results in politicians who truly represent our communities.

For your children, mine, and for the world you want to see, please spread the word about ranked choice voting and demand it of your representatives! Let’s build a political system we love…and one that loves us back!

Julie Hill, Wheaton