Horoscope for Thursday, August 24, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions until 3:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your desire to make improvements in your life is strong now. In particular, you want to improve your health, and you want to improve your productivity because you want to get a lot done. Since motivation is everything, expect success!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful time for you to express your creative talents. You might do this in your personal life or in your job. You might also use this strong sense of purpose and energy to improve your game or your style in sports as well as your ability to work with young people. You’re in the groove!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because you’re tackling DIY and repair projects at home, it’s fortunate you have super energy to get things done. Oh yes, you’re doing a lot of work to make improvements to your home and, possibly, even to family relationships.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Despite glitches that are happening now with Mercury retrograde, you’re forceful and effective in all your communications with others. This means you will get excellent results if you’re in sales, marketing, writing or acting. You rock!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Despite delays in financial matters, you have a lot of energy right now to earn money, improve your earnings, or modify and maintain your possessions. You are focused and serious about what you want to do. In a way, you want to clean up your act.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel purposeful and optimistic because the sun is in your sign, which means this is your chance to rejuvenate yourself and recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Explore healthy ways to do this, especially through exercise and lifestyle changes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re happy to be low-key and take a backseat right now because it’s your chance to catch your breath before the sun enters your sign in a few weeks. This is why the improvements that you have in mind are private. (You know what you’re doing, even if others don’t.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will be very effective in your dealings with groups and friends at this time. You might play a leadership role. You are certainly prepared to direct the activity of others and encourage them to improve themselves. Romance with a friend is also possible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your ambition is aroused now, which is a good thing because you will be able to get a lot done, especially because people admire you right now. This makes it easy for you to open important doors in order to get what you want. For some, romance with a boss will blossom.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your desire to travel, study and learn more is very strong at this time. This is why many of you will be traveling for pleasure. If you can’t do this, then at least be a tourist in your own city. Reach out, learn new things, see new places, meet new faces. Expand your world!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent time to deal with shared property, inheritances and determining how to divide or share something with someone else because you’re on top of things, and you will make sure you get your fair share. Mercury retrograde will help you wrap up loose ends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might attract someone to you today who is powerful. In fact, they might suggest ways for you to make improvements in your personal life or improvements in your closest relationships. This person might be an old friend or partner.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Anne Archer (1947) shares your birthday. You have a sharp, critical mind that is always seeking the truth. Because of this, you are quick to see the subtext. You are hard to fool. This is a fun-loving, wonderful year to socialize! Let your hair down. Loosen up a bit. Have fun and enjoy contacting old friends.

