The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
USA vs. Timothy Mapes Chicago corruption trials News

Three women who brought #MeToo allegations against Madigan circle find relief and hope in guilty verdict of ex-top aide

The women went public with accusations of harassment, retaliation and cover-up by Madigan and those around him. Although the trial focused on charges that Mapes lied to a grand jury, the women say the verdict will still send a message to other victims.

By  Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Three women who brought #MeToo allegations against Madigan circle find relief and hope in guilty verdict of ex-top aide
merlin_105522651.jpg

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy speaks during a press conference at the Planned Parenthood office in the Loop, May 3, 2022

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy cried “tears of relief” Thursday when she heard a federal jury had convicted Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff to ex-House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Political consultant Alaina Hampton said she felt encouraged. And former House staffer Sherri Garrett said it made her feel “hopeful” knowing the verdict would make others feel safe to speak out.

“It was just a few minutes of tears of relief,” Cassidy, D-Chicago, said shortly after a jury convicted Mapes of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice. “And really, I still work with people who told us they were afraid to come forward, and they’re heavy in my thoughts right now.”

The three women all went public with independent accusations of harassment, retaliation and cover-up by Madigan and those around him. Although the trial focused on charges that Mapes lied to a grand jury to help block an investigation into Madigan, the women say the verdict will still send a message to other victims. 

“I think that this really shows that justice can be accomplished for victims if they’re willing to speak up and speak out,” Hampton said.

Garrett, whose harassment allegations against Mapes led to his ouster in 2018, said in a statement that her experience was “painful,” but “more painful was knowing that there were countless others like me who were too afraid of Mr. Mapes to come forward and speak their own truths.” 

“I hope that those individuals feel some relief today, as I know I do,” Garrett said. 

merlin_76585424.jpg

Sherri Garrett, an account technician and minutes clerk for House Speaker Michael Madigan’s office, speaks during a press conference about harassment in Springfield in 2018.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hampton, who had accused a top political aide to Madigan of sexual harassment, said she’s grateful that others got a glimpse of the behavior of Madigan’s closest confidants.

“The rest of the state is able to see what I’ve seen all along,” Hampton said. 

Cassidy’s relief comes five years after the North Side lawmaker went public with claims that she was forced to resign from a part-time job as political playback for her criticism of Madigan’s handling of sexual harassment allegations. 

Cassidy said the experiences the three shared have helped them forge a bond, and the women “talk all the time, whether somebody’s on trial or not.” 

They kept track of the Mapes trial as much as they could, even sharing notes. But some days were harder to listen to than others. 

“Each one of us had days where we really couldn’t take any more in from it,” Cassidy said. “Sometimes it was just really just kind of being there for ‘what happened today?’ I just couldn’t pay attention. I couldn’t let it in. So it’s that bond that we formed. It remains unchanged.” 

merlin_74265753.jpg

Alaina Hampton speaks during a news conference outlining her complaints against a longtime aide to House Speaker Mike Madigan in 2018.

Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times,

Next Up In Politics
One image, one face, one American moment: the Donald Trump mug shot
Jury takes 5 hours to convict ex-top aide to Madigan of perjury, attempted obstruction of justice. ‘This should stand as a clear message.’
Chicago sues Kia, Hyundai over ‘car theft crisis’
Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
Southeast Side metal shredder would harm residents, should not open, city tells court
House migrants at City Hall, police union president says
The Latest
The Fulton County district attorney’s office in Georgia released a booking photo of former President Donald Trump, the first time he was booked and photographed in his four criminal cases.
Crime
One image, one face, one American moment: the Donald Trump mug shot
No American president in history has had his mug shot taken and been assigned an inmate number until now.
By Jonathan J. Cooper | AP
 
Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson rejoined the major-league team on Thursday after over three months in Triple-A.
Cubs
Reliever Keegan Thompson rejoins Cubs ahead of Pirates series
The Cubs recalled Thompson and optioned Michael Rucker to Triple-A on Thursday.
By Maddie Lee
 
A cover band was on stage Wednesday night when a gunman entered popular biker bar Cook’s Corner in Orange County. The gunman’s estranged wife was inside. The gunman, John Snowling, had worked for the Ventura Police Department from 1986 to 2014.
News
Ex-cop opens fire in Southern California biker bar, killing 3, wounding 6 before being killed
Authorities in Orange County say John Dowling, 59, targeted his estranged wife, who was inside the bar. His wife is in stable condition.
By Associated Press
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol in Denver on Aug. 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox not rebuilding, Grifol says
Grifol says chairman Jerry Reinsford “wants to win. He wants to set this thing up right. That’s what we’re in the process of doing.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
561A3000.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Jury takes 5 hours to convict ex-top aide to Madigan of perjury, attempted obstruction of justice. ‘This should stand as a clear message.’
Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff to onetime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, is the seventh person to be convicted by a federal jury in Chicago this year as a result of federal public corruption investigations.
By Jon Seidel
 