Picture Chicago: This week’s 19 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
The city baked under record-breaking high temperatures, summer break ended for Chicago Public Schools students and Chance the Rapper celebrated the 10th anniversary of “Acid Rap” at the United Center.
The Latest
The preseason finale doesn’t figure to be a charade, with position battles and rookies who figure to get regular-season snaps getting a final chance to show the coaching staff they’re ready.
Rescuing materials from an ignominious end in a landfill is part of the transformative mission of Chicago’s reuse facilities and many of its artists.
The report from homeless advocates comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson seeks to raise a tax on high-end properties to fund services for the unhoused.
Folkloric-based troupe in Bridgeport aims to unify local Chinese American artists, reflect the diversity of dance genres.