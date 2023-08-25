The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 25, 2023
On the second day of a record-breaking heatwave in the Chicago area, a man living on Lower Wacker Drive receives cold bottled water from The Night Ministry’s street medicine van, Thursday, Aug. 24. The man agreed to be photographed but asked not to be identified.

On the second day of a record-breaking heatwave in the Chicago area, a man living on Lower Wacker Drive receives cold bottled water from The Night Ministry’s street medicine van, Thursday, Aug. 24. The man agreed to be photographed but asked not to be identified.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: This week’s 19 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

The city baked under record-breaking high temperatures, summer break ended for Chicago Public Schools students and Chance the Rapper celebrated the 10th anniversary of “Acid Rap” at the United Center.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: This week’s 19 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
SHARE Picture Chicago: This week’s 19 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
Children cool off and play in the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park as record-breaking high temperatures hit the Chicago area, Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Children cool off and play in the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park as record-breaking high temperatures hit the Chicago area, Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Eliannys Piña, an asylum-seeker from Venezuela, wipes the face of her 9-year-old son, Elias, as the family sits outside the Grand Crossing District police station on the South Side, Monday, Aug. 21. Elias and his 6-year-old sister said they were turned away from a Chicago Public School on the district’s first day.

Eliannys Piña, an asylum-seeker from Venezuela, wipes the face of her 9-year-old son, Elias, as the family sits outside the Grand Crossing District police station on the South Side, Monday, Aug. 21. Elias and his 6-year-old sister said they were turned away from a Chicago Public School on the district’s first day.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Elias, 9, rides a bike outside the Grand Crossing District police station on the South Side, Monday, Aug. 21. He and his 6-year-old sister said they were turned away from a Chicago Public School on the district’s first day. The accusation comes about a week after CPS officials had told reporters that minors staying at police stations would have help enrolling in nearby schools.

Elias, 9, rides a bike outside the Grand Crossing District police station on the South Side, Monday, Aug. 21. He and his 6-year-old sister said they were turned away from a Chicago Public School on the district’s first day. The accusation comes about a week after CPS officials had told reporters that minors staying at police stations would have help enrolling in nearby schools.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Lily Cetina holds an umbrella over her head while cooling off in Lake Michigan at Oakwood Beach, Thursday, Aug. 24. Thursday was Chicago’s first 100-degree day since 2012, according to the National Weather Service.

Lily Cetina holds an umbrella over her head while cooling off in Lake Michigan at Oakwood Beach, Thursday, Aug. 24. Thursday was Chicago’s first 100-degree day since 2012, according to the National Weather Service.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chance the Rapper performs at the United Center, Saturday, Aug. 19.

Chance the Rapper performs at the United Center, Saturday, Aug. 19.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

FirstDayofSchool_082223_11.JPG

Mayor Brandon Johnson talks to a student working in a pre-K classroom at Brighton Park Elementary School on the Southwest Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 21.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights glides with a parachute after jumping from a plane during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 19.

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights glides with a parachute after jumping from a plane during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 19.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A Chicago Police Department helicopter flies by a crowd on the lakefront during the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show, Sunday, Aug. 20.

A Chicago Police Department helicopter flies by a crowd on the lakefront during the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show, Sunday, Aug. 20.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron practice in preparation for the weekend’s 2023 Chicago Air &amp; Water Show, Friday, Aug. 18.

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron practice in preparation for the 2023 Chicago Air & Water Show, Friday, Aug. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A student waits to enter Jacob Beidler Elementary School on the West Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 21.

A student waits to enter Jacob Beidler Elementary School on the West Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 21.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Saba performs at United Center ahead of Chance the Rapper, Saturday, Aug. 19

Saba performs at United Center ahead of Chance the Rapper, Saturday, Aug. 19

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Quentin Woodson holds his 2-month-old daughter Khaliyah Woodson as he keeps both of them cool under an umbrella at 31st Street Beach while an excessive heat warning for northern Illinois was in effect, Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Quentin Woodson holds his 2-month-old daughter Khaliyah Woodson as he keeps both of them cool under an umbrella at 31st Street Beach while an excessive heat warning for northern Illinois was in effect, Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

HEAT_082323_02.JPG

(From left) Family members Ramneek Bola, 11; Jasmeen Bola, 16; Jasmeet Burmi, 7; Avleen Burmi, 9; and Avneet Burmi, 5, on vacation in Chicago from Canada, eat ice cream on steps near Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park as a heatwave hits the Chicago area, Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

(From left) Chicago Board of Education members Mary Fahey Hughes, Vice President Elizabeth Todd-Breland, President Jianan Shi, and Tanya D. Woods listen to comments at the board’s monthly meeting at Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, Thursday, Aug. 24.

(From left) Chicago Board of Education members Mary Fahey Hughes, Vice President Elizabeth Todd-Breland, President Jianan Shi and Tanya D. Woods listen to comments at the board’s monthly meeting at Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, Thursday, Aug. 24.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

MAPES_082523_04.JPG

Flanked by attorneys, Tim Mapes, former chief of staff to Illinois’ former House Speaker Michael Madigan, walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, after being convicted of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice, Thursday, Aug. 24.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Kids play in a bounce house during a back-to-school event at Richard T. Crane Medical Prep High School on the West Side, Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Kids play in a bounce house during a back-to-school event at Richard T. Crane Medical Prep High School on the West Side, Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Residents of 421 W. Melrose St. wait outside the high-rise as Chicago firefighters clean up and investigate a fire that happened on the 14th floor of the Lake View apartment building, Friday, Aug. 18.

Residents of 421 W. Melrose St. wait outside the high-rise as Chicago firefighters clean up and investigate a fire that happened on the 14th floor of the Lake View apartment building, Friday, Aug. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

On the second day of a record-breaking heatwave in the Chicago area, a man living on Lower Wacker Drive receives cold bottled water from The Night Ministry’s street medicine van, Thursday, Aug. 24. The man agreed to be photographed but asked not to be identified.

On the second day of a record-breaking heatwave in the Chicago area, a man living on Lower Wacker Drive receives cold bottled water from The Night Ministry’s street medicine van, Thursday, Aug. 24. The man agreed to be photographed but asked not to be identified.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Metro/State
Trump, 18 others charged in Georgia election case, meet deadline to surrender at jail
Transportation
Smooth sailing: Chicago Water Taxi to restart commuter service Sept. 5
Obituaries
Pamela C. Rayner — who grew up above family funeral home she later took reins of — dies at 65
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts
Bears
What we’ll be watching in Bears’ preseason finale vs. Colts
The preseason finale doesn’t figure to be a charade, with position battles and rookies who figure to get regular-season snaps getting a final chance to show the coaching staff they’re ready.
By Mark Potash
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears put WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve
The receiver’s season is over.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_114883430.jpg
Creative Chicago
Waste not — the miraculous 2nd (and 3rd) lives of unwanted objects
Rescuing materials from an ignominious end in a landfill is part of the transformative mission of Chicago’s reuse facilities and many of its artists.
By S. Nicole Lane
 
Repurposed ice fishing tents used for shelter by people who are homeless underneath the Dan Ryan Expressway at Canalport in East Pilsen, Monday, October 24, 2022.
Chicago
Homelessness in Chicago surged in 2021, new report says
The report from homeless advocates comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson seeks to raise a tax on high-end properties to fund services for the unhoused.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
merlin_114948380.jpg
Creative Chicago
Yin He Dance breathes new life into Chinese tradition
Folkloric-based troupe in Bridgeport aims to unify local Chinese American artists, reflect the diversity of dance genres.
By D’onminique Boyd-Riley
 