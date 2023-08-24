Chicago sees first 100-degree day in over 10 years, National Weather Service says

It’s the heat and the humidity that have made the past couple of days in Chicago uncomfortable as temps hit 100 degrees amid “oppressive humidity,” the National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon.

“O’Hare has just hit 100 degrees F. This is the first time since 7/6/2012 that Chicago has officially observed a 100°F temperature. This also ties Chicago’s daily high temperature record for this date set in 1947,” the weather service said in a post on X Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, the weather service said the highest recorded heat index is 118, set on July 13, 1995, “and that is also potentially in jeopardy of being tied/broken.”

On Wednesday, a record was set for the hottest Aug. 23 recorded. The previous record was 97, and Wednesday’s temperature reached 98.

The heat and humidity made it feel like 116 degrees in some parts of Chicago — just 2 degrees shy of the highest heat index ever recorded in the city in 1995, according to the weather service. The heat index is a measure of what the temperature feels like when factoring in humidity.

“The hot and humid air mass that has blanketed the area the past few days is on the high end of oppressive humidity that we can experience here during the summer,” the weather service said early Thursday afternoon in another post on X.