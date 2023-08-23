Chicago bakes under 116 heat index fueled by record-setting temperatures

The temperature at O’Hare International Airport reached 98 degrees Wednesday afternoon, breaking Chicago’s previous daily high temperature record for Aug. 23 of 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record was set in 1947.

By early Wednesday afternoon, the heat index was at 116, tying July 14, 1995 for second highest heat index on record for the city of Chicago’s climate site. The highest heat index on record at the city of Chicago’s official climate site is 118 degrees, set on July 13, 1995.

. This hour, #Chicago-O'Hare has been as warm as 96°. Dew point was at 80° but has dropped to 77°. While temp. was at 96° with dew point of 80°, heat index was up at 116°, tying July 14, 1995 for 2nd highest heat index on record for the city of Chicago's climate site. #ILwx (1/2) — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 23, 2023

As temperatures soared to near 100 degrees at 31st Street Beach, a high school sophomore sold snow cones to raise money for college and help people manage the heat. Nearby, a man hunkered his chair into the wet sand at the edge of the lake to keep his feet cool.

Crystal Sargent, a mother of four, promised her kids a beach day Wednesday as “one last sun dance before school starts” next week in south suburban Hazel Crest.

Sargent wasn’t aware of the heat advisories issued throughout the area, but she came prepared with extra water, juice, snacks and sandwiches anyway.

Martize Dellinger used his day off work Wednesday to bask in the sun at the beach.

“It’s bad but it’s not that bad,” Dellinger said, after applying sunscreen and placing a towel over his head.

“I suppose if it gets too hot, then I’ll go dip (in the water) and come back. I’ll go back and forth, but mostly this is my spot,” he said, pointing to his chair.

The NWS has issued an excessive heat warning for northern Illinois effective until 9 p.m. Wednesday, and an excessive heat watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

School district, union work to ensure students stay cool

At the direction of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Public Schools is working hand in hand with the Chicago Teachers Union to try to make sure that students stay cool and can learn Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures soar to near 100 degrees.

CTU President Stacy Davis Gates on Tuesday said this spirit of collaboration puts the district “light years ahead” of where it has been in the past when emergencies came up. She said union officials were able to see the district’s plan and to “kick the tires” and “plug holes” where needed.

The union also is keeping in constant contact with the school district as it hears about problems from members. If air conditioning breaks in a classroom, she has been assured that someone will either fix it or if it can’t be fixed, a portable unit will be brought in or children removed.

Johnson also is calling on schools to restart safety committees composed of Chicago Teacher Union members, the building engineer and other staff to monitor heat conditions and other climate related issues. These safety committees played a key role in helping schools return during the pandemic.

District officials say all classrooms have air conditioning, though not all libraries, gyms or cafeterias. If an air conditioner is not working, CPS will provide temporary cooling units while repairs are made.

The school district has 225 air conditioners in stock to replace units that are broken and can’t be repaired. CPS says it has 400,000 bottles of water to give students and staff who work outdoors, such as Safe Passage workers, crossing guards and bus aides.