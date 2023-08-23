What to do if your apartment is too hot

As extreme heat bears down on Chicago, everyone is taking measures to keep cool.

But what should you do if your apartment is too hot? Do you complain to the landlord? Or call 311?

We’ve got answers.

What’s required of landlords

Chicago has laws for landlords to keep all apartments warm during the winter but does not have a similar blanket rule to keep them cool during the summer.

However — after the deaths of three people last year at a senior building in Rogers Park — the city passed a cooling ordinance that requires air-conditioned common areas in residential buildings that are at least 80 feet tall, have more than 100 residents or are senior homes.

Landlords must turn on air conditioning units to maintain a “safe” indoor temperature when the outdoor heat index exceeds 80 degrees, the ordinance states.

Buildings for seniors must have air conditioning in all common indoor spaces, while other buildings must have at least one air-conditioned common area.

Landlords can use temporary air conditioners in common areas until April 30, 2024, when they will be required to have permanent units installed.

Permanent air conditioning is required in all newly built day cares, pre-K-12 schools and residential building projects.

Nursing homes and elderly housing in Chicago must be cooled to 75 degrees when the outdoor heat index exceeds 80 degrees, according to an ordinance passed last year.

When to call 311

Residents can report landlords who don’t supply air-conditioned common areas to 311.

Besides reporting law-breaking landlords, you should call 311 if you’re unable to contact a neighbor or relative and fear they may be in danger of excessive heat.

If you know there’s a heat-related medical emergency, call 911, the city says.

How to stay cool

Stay hydrated — drink lots of water and avoid alcohol, caffeine, sodas.

Stay inside if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Minimize use of your oven and stove.

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Do not leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car — even for a few minutes.

Cooling centers

Besides keeping cool at Chicago Public Library buildings and Chicago Park District field houses, as well as splash pads, the city has opened cooling centers from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The Garfield Center is open 24 hours.



Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (24 hours)

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

The city also opened senior centers as places for folks to cool down from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Regional Service Centers:



Southeast, 1767 E. 79th St.

Southwest, 6117 S. Kedzie Ave.

Central West, 2102 W. Ogden Ave.

Northeast, 2019 W. Lawrence Ave.

Northwest, 3160 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Renaissance Court, 78 E. Washington St. (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Satellite Senior Centers:

