Horoscope for Sunday, August 27, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You create a fabulous impression on others, which is why this is a powerful day for you. Go after what you want. Doors will open for you. People see you as successful and affluent, even if you aren’t. (Good press is everything.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You want stimulation and adventure! Do something different so that you feel you’re getting a change of scenery. If you can’t travel (which would be ideal) take a short trip or be a tourist in your own town. Whatever you do will bring you joy, and very likely broaden your horizons.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a wonderful day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over for good food and drink. Very likely, people will come bearing gifts and treats because this is a fortunate day for you. Someone might even help you in your efforts to redecorate or improve your home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with friends, spouses and partners. Naturally, there is much to discuss because acquaintances from your past are popping up in your world again. Enjoy interactions with groups and organizations because people are in a positive frame of mind.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although this is a fun-loving, social day for many, work-related travel might occur for some of you. In either case, with fair Venus in your sign, you will be charming and diplomatic with everyone you meet. You will also be more persuasive than usual. (Oh yes.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to enjoy festivities of any kind. Playful activities with children, sports events, picnics, barbecues and fun, social diversions will delight you. Some of you are involved in a secret love affair. (You know who you are.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a festive day for many people, and certainly, you are a social sign! Nevertheless, today you are happy to hide at home and relax among familiar surroundings. You might entertain a few people because with Mars in your sign now, you have a boost of energy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Get out and schmooze with daily contacts, siblings and relatives because this is a fun-loving day to be involved with others. You will also enjoy involvement with classes, groups and organizations. With Venus at the top of your chart, you look attractive to everyone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Things are looking good financially for you . This means some of you will see ways to boost your income or perhaps to get a better job? Or you might improve your existing job? Keep your receipts because if shopping, you’re ready to spend big! (It’s time to put the b back in subtle.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Lucky you! This is a wonderful day to socialize because the moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which promotes warm, friendly feelings with others. Today you will get exactly what you give — so be generous. You might also be interested in abstract, metaphysical topics about the meaning of life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re happy and content today. This is a very sociable day for many people; however, you might choose to play things low-key and seek solitude in beautiful surroundings — with good food and drink, of course! Your home is a happy refuge today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Grab every opportunity to socialize with friends and groups because this is an upbeat, festive day! Work colleagues will be supportive. In fact, a romance with someone at work might begin. These are passionate times for your sign!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Patrick J. Adams (1970) shares your birthday. You are a generous humanitarian. You are happiest when you’re able to be of service to others, especially if they’re in need. Happily, for you, this is a year of service, which means it’s important to take care of yourself so that you can be available for others, especially family members.

