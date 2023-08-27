The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Three people wounded in Little Village shooting

Police found multiple people with gunshot wounds inside a car in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Sun-Times file

Three people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Just after 3 p.m., officers found multiple people shot inside a car in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street, according to Chicago police.

A man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, another man, 34, was struck in the shoulder, and a woman, 20, was also struck in the shoulder, police said. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
An albino buck near Boulder Junction, Wisconsin. Credit: Vince Oppedisano
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Chicago Lock question, lakefront’s multiple species & a Wisconsin albino buck
A question on the Chicago Harbor Lock, the wonder of an albino buck in Wisconsin and the surprise of multiple species on the Chicago lakefront are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Athletes bike along Lake Shore Drive in the 2013 Chicago Triathlon.
News
Chicago Triathlon swim portion canceled for ‘unfavorable swim conditions’
Lake Michigan’s shore has been under alert for “large waves and dangerous currents,” according to the National Weather Service. Waves of 3 to 6 feet were expected, forecasters said.
By David Struett
 
Life-size mermaid sculpture cut into a limetsone black south of Oakwood Beach
Creative Chicago
Folk art across Chicago offers glimpse into pure creativity
Casting a net for art outside its traditional arenas reveals a city that’s a lot more interesting.
By William Swislow
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mother-in-law seems to love visiting at worst possible time
She’s been told over and over to call ahead but persists in dropping by unannounced.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Illinois Emergency Management Agency director Alicia Tate-Nadeau
The Watchdogs
Top officials out at state emergency agency
Three top officials at IEMA, the state agency tasked with responding to disasters across the state including the COVID pandemic and a record number of tornadoes this year, were pushed out late last month.
By Lauren FitzPatrick
 