Three people wounded in Little Village shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Just after 3 p.m., officers found multiple people shot inside a car in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street, according to Chicago police.
A man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, another man, 34, was struck in the shoulder, and a woman, 20, was also struck in the shoulder, police said. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
White Sox fans left with questions about shooting ahead of Saturday’s game: ‘No one’s really given any answers’
The Latest
A question on the Chicago Harbor Lock, the wonder of an albino buck in Wisconsin and the surprise of multiple species on the Chicago lakefront are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
Lake Michigan’s shore has been under alert for “large waves and dangerous currents,” according to the National Weather Service. Waves of 3 to 6 feet were expected, forecasters said.
Casting a net for art outside its traditional arenas reveals a city that’s a lot more interesting.
She’s been told over and over to call ahead but persists in dropping by unannounced.
Three top officials at IEMA, the state agency tasked with responding to disasters across the state including the COVID pandemic and a record number of tornadoes this year, were pushed out late last month.