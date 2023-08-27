Three people wounded in Little Village shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Just after 3 p.m., officers found multiple people shot inside a car in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street, according to Chicago police.

A man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, another man, 34, was struck in the shoulder, and a woman, 20, was also struck in the shoulder, police said. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.