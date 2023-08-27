The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Chicago outdoors: Chicago Lock question, lakefront’s multiple species & a Wisconsin albino buck

A question on the Chicago Harbor Lock, the wonder of an albino buck in Wisconsin and the surprise of multiple species on the Chicago lakefront are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
An albino buck near Boulder Junction, Wisconsin. Credit: Vince Oppedisano

An albino buck near Boulder Junction, Wisconsin.

Notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Vince Oppedisano escaped to Boulder Junction in Wisconsin last week for muskie fishing: “28 hours of musky fishing, two muskies lost & none landed, no follows. Sometimes that’s how it goes.” Then came the evening of Aug. 19 when they spotted this albino buck. Boulder Junction takes pride in being “home to Wisconsin’s largest herd of albino deer.” What was unique for Oppedisano is that it was a buck. Go to boulderjct.org/the-great-white-wonder/ for more on the albino herd.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Do you know when the locks will be closing this fall? Have they released a date? [I] can’t find it.” Glen Gorman

A: The tentative closure dates for the Chicago Harbor Lock for lock work are Nov. 15-April 15, according to the lockmaster.

LAST WORD

“This has been a season of just put your hook in the water and possibly be shocked by what you pull in!”

Stacey Greene-Fenlon, proprietor of Park Bait, on the wide variety of lakefront catches this summer.

File photo of anglers, trying for early Chinook, on the east jetty at the mouth of Montrose Harbor silhouetted in the pre-dawn half light. Credit: Dale Bowman

File photo of anglers, trying for early Chinook, on the east jetty at the mouth of Montrose Harbor silhouetted in the pre-dawn half light.

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Thursday, Aug. 31: Final day, applications, free upland game permit . . . Final day, first lottery, duck/goose permit applications, residents only

Friday, Sept. 1: Dove season opens . . . Early Canada goose season opens

Friday, Sept., to Sept. 15: Second lottery, duck/goose permit applications

HUNTER SAFETY

Sept. 9-10:Morris, (815) 942-6645

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Ringwood, search “hunter safety” at anc.apm.activecommunities.com/mccdistrict/activity/search

WINGSHOOTING

Sept. 16 or 17:Des Plaines Conservation Area, Wilmington, (815) 423-5326

HUNTER CAMP

Sept. 23:For adult hunters of all levels, Deacon’s Bar, Wauconda, publish.illinois.edu/huntcampil/

