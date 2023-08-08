The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Oak Brook TU celebrates 50th and Monee fly fishing exhibit opens

A rare Go & Show in latte summer with Oak Brook Trout Unlimited celeberating its 50th anniversary Saturday and a fly fishing exhibit opened today at Monee Reservoir

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Oak Brook TU celebrates 50th and Monee fly fishing exhibit opens
The exhibit, “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle,” opened this morning at Monee Reservoir Visitor Center and runs through Oct. 31. Credit: Dale Bowman

The exhibit, “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle,” opened this morning at Monee Reservoir Visitor Center and runs through Oct. 31.

Dale Bowman

A rare Go & Show in late summer and also rare, for the Chicago area, both are related to fly fishing.

The “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle” opened this morning and Oak Brook Trout Unlimited celebrates its 50th on Saturday.

  • Oak Brook Trout Unlimited’s 50th anniversary includes family festival events, vendor displays from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. It’s free. TU president Chris Wood’s keynote address is at 4 p.m. Jeff Troutman and the Parachute Adams Band are slated to perform. It’s at Central Park, 1500 Forest Gate RD, Oak Brook.

I plan to stop by.

  • The “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle” is an exhibit that is the debut of a custom collection of rods, reels, flies, photographs and books, on loan from the American Museum of Fly Fishing. It’s at Monee Reservoir Visitor Center. It’s free and runs through Oct. 31. It’s open Tuesdays to Sundays.

I was there for the opening hour this morning. It’s small, but I found it worth a stop. I would not make a special trip to see it, but if you’re barrelling down I-57 to take your kid back to the University of Illinois or some other college, it is worth a stop.

Plus there are associaed related activities over the next couple months.

Click here for more details.

Ted Williams, the Hell-of-Fame baseball player and noted fisherman (not Ted Williams the esteemed outdoor writer), is part of the exhibit, “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle,” which opened today at Monee Reservoir Visitor Center. Credit: Dale Bowman

Ted Williams, the Hell-of-Fame baseball player and noted fisherman (not Ted Williams the esteemed outdoor writer), is part of the exhibit, “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle,” which opened today at Monee Reservoir Visitor Center.

Dale Bowman

Next Up In Outdoors
QUIZ: Name that Chicago beach
The latest muskies on southern Lake Michigan
Chicago outdoors: Turkey poults, record alligator gar, joy of Fox River & sleeping daughter
Savoring the taste (and luck) of a Downstate draw for public waterfowl blinds
Of fathers and sons savoring the catch of really big fish
Chicago fishing: Hints of the first fall kings coming to shore among the usual summer patterns
The Latest
One person was hurt in a shooting August 18, 2021, on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
News
Dan Ryan shooting slows rush hour commute; no injuries
Southbound lanes were closed until 7 a.m. for investigation.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Lake Park’s Camden Cerese (1) controls the ball down low as the Lancers play South Elgin last season.
High School Basketball
Four seniors that should be getting more scholarship offers
Here are four seniors, poised for big seasons, who shouldn’t be forgotten about by college coaches.
By Joe Henricksen
 
merlin_115090432.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Opening statements could begin Tuesday in trial of Michael Madigan’s ex-chief of staff
One potential juror apparently wrote on a court questionnaire that she hoped Madigan “and all his friends go to jail.” She was soon dismissed from the panel.
By Jon Seidel
 
Tim Mapes, who was chief of staff to indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan leaving court after a hearing in July.
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
The seven alleged lies that could send Michael Madigan’s ex-chief of staff Tim Mapes to prison
His lawyers say he testified truthfully for hours in response to questions from prosecutors who asked more than 650 questions. Starting Monday, he faces trial for perjury.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago native Minyon Moore speaks at 2019 ESSENCE Festival.
Politics
Chicago native Minyon Moore to chair 2024 Democratic Convention in Chicago
Minyon Moore got her start in politics in Chicago. She worked in Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential campaign, in the Clinton White House and helped usher Ketanji Brown Jackson through her Supreme Court confirmation.
By Lynn Sweet
 