Oak Brook TU celebrates 50th and Monee fly fishing exhibit opens
A rare Go & Show in latte summer with Oak Brook Trout Unlimited celeberating its 50th anniversary Saturday and a fly fishing exhibit opened today at Monee Reservoir
A rare Go & Show in late summer and also rare, for the Chicago area, both are related to fly fishing.
The “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle” opened this morning and Oak Brook Trout Unlimited celebrates its 50th on Saturday.
- Oak Brook Trout Unlimited’s 50th anniversary includes family festival events, vendor displays from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. It’s free. TU president Chris Wood’s keynote address is at 4 p.m. Jeff Troutman and the Parachute Adams Band are slated to perform. It’s at Central Park, 1500 Forest Gate RD, Oak Brook.
I plan to stop by.
- The “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle” is an exhibit that is the debut of a custom collection of rods, reels, flies, photographs and books, on loan from the American Museum of Fly Fishing. It’s at Monee Reservoir Visitor Center. It’s free and runs through Oct. 31. It’s open Tuesdays to Sundays.
I was there for the opening hour this morning. It’s small, but I found it worth a stop. I would not make a special trip to see it, but if you’re barrelling down I-57 to take your kid back to the University of Illinois or some other college, it is worth a stop.
Plus there are associaed related activities over the next couple months.
Click here for more details.
