Horoscope for Friday, September 1, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully because the moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional about whatever issue you encounter — including the people you talk to. Furthermore, the moon in your sign is opposing your ruler Mars. Oy! This will create conflict with others. Be cool.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be doing a slow boil about something related to your job or your health, or perhaps it’s related to something to do with a pet? Whatever the case, you might be unhappy about something but you’re not speaking up. Not yet.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might be annoyed with a lover, a friend, or your kids because today is a testy day! (The Moon opposite Mars makes it easy to be angry at someone.) Obviously, this will make you miserable. Anger serves no purpose other than to make everyone miserable. Chill out.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Mind your manners because it’s easy to be at odds with a parent, boss, police person or anyone who has authority over you. You might feel rankled by what they say or do; or, they’re not pleased with you? (This could be due to tension and chaos at home.) Never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid controversial topics today because people are testy! Even if you do steer clear of politics and religion, you might find yourself quarreling about the day of the week because the moon is opposite Mars , which always creates feelings of annoyance. Keep smiling.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Money disputes or arguments about shared property or shared responsibilities are likely today. However, if you table these discussions for another day, not only will you avoid some nastiness, you will probably get more done. Timing is everything. Be smart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today Mars is in your sign, while the moon is opposite from you, which means you might end up at odds with partners, close friends, spouses and perhaps even members of the general public. Remember: Patience is the antidote to anger. Today patience is your ally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Squabbles at work or related to a pet might ruin your day today. Don’t let this happen. It takes two to make a fight, and a fight will only make you unhappy. Meanwhile, your objective is to be happy! Ignore a few slings and arrows and take the high road.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents must be patient with their kids today to avoid arguments. Likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other. In fact, it’s easy to be annoyed with a friend or member of a group. But why bother? Let it go. Life is short — and fat.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Think before you speak because arguments at home or with parents or bosses (or any authority figure) might take place. In fact, it will be hard to avoid feeling annoyed with someone. But hey, little annoyances are daily happenings. If you’re alive — it goes with the territory. Stay chill.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid arguments with siblings, neighbors and relatives today because you might be tempted to speak your mind and create a problem. This same mental aggression could translate into your driving behavior, as well. Do yourself a favor and be patient.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial disputes or arguments about possessions might arise today, especially because you will feel possessive about something. “My precious!” If possible, postpone this “debate” for another day when feelings are not so sensitive. Stay friendly.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Gloria Estefan (1957) shares your birthday. You are practical, down-to-earth and very focused. You like to feel that you’re doing the best job possible. This year you will reap the benefits of all your hard work. Seize opportunities in business dealings and act on them! People notice your professional strengths. Expect to be in the spotlight!

