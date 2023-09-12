The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Drastic turnaround in 2024 is possible, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says

“There’s nothing we can look to this year and say ‘OK, that was good enough.’ Nothing was good enough this year.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Drastic turnaround in 2024 is possible, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol makes a pitching change against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 12, 2023 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol makes a pitching change against the Royals during the eighth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty

There is so much to change and so little time.

For the Sox to be relevant in 2024, that is.

First-year White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said a quick turnaround isn’t beyond the realm of possibilities.

“We have to really evaluate our roster and change that mindset to where we are thinking about one thing and one thing only,” Grifol said Tuesday. “Not just winning baseball games but winning a world championship. It’s not about [the AL Central is] a weak division, we have a chance. This is about developing a team that can win a world championship. That’s what this is about.”

Grifol went so far to say the Sox can attain that as soon as next season. That would be quite the drastic turnaround for a team on pace to lose 100 games.

“I think we can, yeah,” he said. “I really do.”

“We had a lot of underperformance across the board,” said right-hander Dylan Cease, who counts himself among them but allowed just one run in 5 13 innings in a 6-2 win against the Royals in Game 1 of a doubleheader split Tuesday. “So hopefully that lights a fire and we come back ready.”

Time to evaluate

A significant influx of pitching would have to come from outside the organization for the Sox to even sniff playing .500 baseball in 2024.

As they pinpoint pitching targets in free agency or trades, Grifol and general manager Chris Getz will evaluate the roster and “which direction we want to go with this club,” Grifol said.

Grifol says the talent in place is good but “we have to get better offensively, on the pitching end, defensive end, base running, I mean all aspects of the game. A lot of that falls on me.”

“We have to coach better, we have to have better plans, we have to hold each other accountable more. I mean, everything. Everybody has to get better here. There’s nothing where we can actually look to this year and say ‘OK, that was good enough.’ Nothing was good enough this year.”

It’s safe to say Grifol envisions a roster of 26 max-effort, team-oriented players.

“Makeup. Skillset, mindset, [good] teammate,” Grifol said.

“So, there’s a lot to be done here. We are going to work tirelessly to get that done here.”

Historic comeback

The Sox lost 11-10 in Game 2 after coming back from a 9-0 deficit to tie with eight runs on seven hits in the sixth. Seven straight batters reached base, including Gavin Sheets on a three-run double. Sheets scoring the tying run on Lenyn Sosa’s sacrifice fly.

It marked the fourth time in franchise history the Sox came back from a nine-run deficit, most recently June 13, 1978 against the Indians in a 10-9 Sox win.

Deivi Garcia, making his Sox debut, gave up the go-ahead run in the seventh and Michael Kopech allowed three stolen bases and another run in the ninth.

Cease sharp, Toussaint routed in split with Royals

Cease struck out eight batters, but Touki Toussaint was bombed for eight runs while recording only three outs in Game 2. Sheets, who will share right field with Trayce Thompson after Oscar Colas’ demotion to Charlotte, drove in two runs with a single in a five-run first in Game 1.

This and that

Second baseman Michael Massey, a Brother Rice graduate and Sox fan growing up, hit his fifth homer against the Sox this season in Game 2. Massey has 12 homers, including a 441-blast against Cease last Tuesday in Kansas City.

*Garcia was the 56th player used by the Sox this season.

Next Up In News
Proposed rewrite of Chicago’s hate crime ordinance would create additional category of ‘hate incidents’
Libraries in Chicago, suburbs receive bomb threats
Chicago facing 2024 budget shortfall of $538 million — more than a third of it tied to migrant crisis
Giannoulias, Durbin push back against book bans at Capitol Hill hearing as GOP senators urge parents to ‘speak up’
Black Restaurant Week highlights city’s ‘wealth of culinary talent’
CDC OKs updated COVID-19 vaccine, clearing way for shots to begin this week
The Latest
AP23206850728675.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Anticipated Sky-Aces Finals matchup comes year later under different circumstances
Game 1 in the best-of-three first-round series between the No. 1 Aces and the No. 8 Sky tips off at 9 p.m. Tuesday. This Sky team will be lucky to force a Game 3.
By Annie Costabile
 
Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) at a February 2022 news conference at Congregation B’nei Ruven.
City Hall
Proposed rewrite of Chicago’s hate crime ordinance would create additional category of ‘hate incidents’
The ordinance Ald. Debra Silverstein plans to introduce would create the category of a noncriminal “hate incident,” which Chicagoans could report either by calling the city’s 311 nonemergency number or by using the 311 app.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago’s Harold Washington Library Center, located at 400 S. State St., received a bomb threat Tuesday by anonymous email. The bomb squad and a canine unit swept the building, but they didn’t find anything.
Crime
Libraries in Chicago, suburbs receive bomb threats
Libraries in Chicago, Aurora, Addison and Evanston are targeted by threats. The incidents were investigated and deemed unfounded. No one was hurt.
By Cindy Hernandez and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson answers question from reporters last month at City Hall.
City Hall
Chicago facing 2024 budget shortfall of $538 million — more than a third of it tied to migrant crisis
Mayor Brandon Johnson didn’t take his predecessor’s word for it when Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’d left the city in great financial shape, with an $85 million shortfall. And it’s a good thing the new mayor was skeptical, his top aides told some City Council members in a budget briefing.
By Fran Spielman
 
Among the banned books discussed at Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing were: “Gender Queer,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Maus,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”
Columnists
Giannoulias, Durbin push back against book bans at Capitol Hill hearing as GOP senators urge parents to ‘speak up’
The heated Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, chaired by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., with testimony from Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, put on display the national clash over library book bans.
By Lynn Sweet
 