Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Exploring Rosh Hashanah: The Jewish New Year celebration begins at sundown Friday

This year, the two-day holiday begins at sunset on Friday, Sept. 15, and ends on Sunday night, Sept. 17. It’s a time for reflection, repentance and renewal.

By  Allison Novelo
   
Foods that are served at Rosh Hashanah for their symbolism — honey, apples, fish heads, carrots.

Rich Hein, Sun-Times (file)

As the weekend approaches, millions of Jewish people around the world are preparing to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, one of the most significant holidays in the Jewish calendar.

What is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah, which means “Head of the Year” in Hebrew, marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year and is a time for reflection, repentance and renewal. Rosh Hashanah is a two-day holiday, which typically occurs in September or early October. This year, the holiday begins at sunset on Friday, Sept. 15, and ends on Sunday night, Sept. 17, culminating in Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

Rosh Hashanah inaugurates a 10-day period marked by a rich tapestry of rituals and customs. Yom Kippur, revered as the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, involves seeking forgiveness from both God and fellow individuals for any transgressions committed.

Celebrating Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah is a time for spiritual introspection and self-examination. Jewish people and communities come together to pray, seek forgiveness and renew their commitment to living a righteous life. One of the central themes is the concept of teshuva, or repentance, which involves reflecting on past actions and striving to make amends.

Traditional customs and practices associated with Rosh Hashanah include the blowing of the shofar, a ram’s horn trumpet, in synagogue services. The sound of the shofar serves as a wake-up call for individuals to examine their lives and make positive changes.

Another essential aspect of Rosh Hashanah is the consumption of symbolic foods. Apples and honey are a popular combination, symbolizing the hope for a sweet and fruitful year ahead. Bitter foods are avoided to prevent a year filled with bitterness.

Challah bread is often baked in a round shape to represent the cycle of life and the unity of the Jewish community.

Some individuals opt to consume the head of a fish or a ram during this time to symbolize the “beginning of the year.” Additionally, fish is favored not only for its association with the new year, but also for its symbolism of fertility and the promise of abundance.

The Tashlich Ceremony

A unique tradition during Rosh Hashanah is the Tashlich ceremony, which involves casting breadcrumbs into a flowing body of water, symbolizing the casting away of sins and mistakes. Participants take this opportunity to meditate on their actions and seek spiritual cleansing.

Family and Community Celebrations

Rosh Hashanah is also a time for family gatherings and festive meals. Families come together to share special dishes, offer blessings and enjoy each other’s company. It is a time to strengthen family bonds and reaffirm connections with loved ones.

Reflecting on the Past Year

Rosh Hashanah is a time for introspection and seeking forgiveness from God and one another. The holiday is intended as a day for rest, where labor is set aside.

“It is a solemn time to assess our actions in the past year, to commit to improving ourselves and how we behave, and to pray for a good new year,” said Rabbi Levy Mostofsky, executive director of the Chicago Rabbinical Council.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the rabbi said he was especially grateful for the holiday and is expecting a good turnout at synagogues this year.

The Chabad network, a Jewish religious organization, will host “Shofar in the Streets” events at various locations throughout Chicago, where people can gather to exchange joyous greetings and to hear the blowing of the shofar.

Traditionally, people exchange greetings with the hope of having their names inscribed in the Book of Life.

To wish someone “a good year” in Hebrew, one can say “Shanah Tovah.”

