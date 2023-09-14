The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Lynn Sweet will be joined by Franklin Foer, author of the new NYT best seller “The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future” on Thursday, September 21.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
At the Table with Lynn Sweet | September 21, 2023

On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by Franklin Foer, author of the new book, New York Times best seller “The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future.”

Foer gives an insider perspective of Biden’s first two years of presidency, with exclusive information from Biden’s team of advisers.

The show airs on Thursday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

RSVP now for a reminder and easy one-click link one hour before the show airs! 

At the Table with Lynn Sweet and Franklin Foer
Thursday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT
RSVP

To watch previous episodes of At the Table, visit suntimes.com/atvt.

The Latest
Brother Rice’s Christian Pierce (1) reacts after tackling Maine South’s Michael Dellumo (22).
High School Football
Previewing Week 4’s top high school football games
A look at five of the area’s best games.
By Mike Clark
 
Jets_Moving_Forward_Football__1_.jpg
Bears
Bears’ Luke Getsy told Aaron Rodgers he’ll ‘come back better than ever’
The Bears offensive coordinator also happens to be one of Rodgers’ good friends from their days together in Green Bay.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren listens during a January news conference at Halas Hall.&nbsp;
Bears
Bears punt on Springfield stadium legislation drive this year
The team’s president says the Bears won’t push for the legislation they argue is key to their plans for a massive development in Arlington Heights. That keeps the door open for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to keep the team in the city — while other suburban suitors keep lining up.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
The Bears’ Kyler Gordon intercepts a pass in December.
Bears
Bears put CB Kyler Gordon on injured reserve
Gordon had testing done on his right hand — which was bandaged and put in a splint before the game ended — earlier this week.
By Patrick Finley
 
Madeleine Behr, of the Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation, stands outside the non-profit’s office Tuesday in the Loop.
Crime
Will bail reform mean more domestic, sexual violence suspects stay behind bars?
Advocates say the bail reform that goes into effect next week should make victims of domestic and sexual violence safer — if prosecutors and judges take full advantage of the law.
By Sophie Sherry
 