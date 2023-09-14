At the Table with Lynn Sweet

On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by Franklin Foer, author of the new book, New York Times best seller “The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future.”

Foer gives an insider perspective of Biden’s first two years of presidency, with exclusive information from Biden’s team of advisers.

The show airs on Thursday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

RSVP now for a reminder and easy one-click link one hour before the show airs!

To watch previous episodes of At the Table, visit suntimes.com/atvt.

