The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Girl Scouts with Troop 26260 paint in a mural that protests the building of a data center at an empty lot at E. 21st St. and S. Calumet Ave., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Photography News

Picture Chicago: 20 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

The Bears lose their first game of the season, Chicago’s first casino opens, and the fire department honors Lt. Kevin Ward.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A staff member at Women and Children First grabs a copy of “Gender Queer” by Maia Kebabe — one of a selection of books that the U.S. Senate held a hearing on, on whether or not to ban — at the Andersonville neighborhood bookstore, Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Chef Bob Broskey, chef partner at Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, stands inside RPM Italian in the River North neighborhood, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Family, friends and community members release balloons during a vigil for Pastor Marisol Berrios in Garfield Park, Friday, Sept. 8. Prosecutors say Marvin Wells, 59, admitted killing Berrios, 53, early Sept. 2 after learning she had just collected the rent from tenants of her three-flat to give to her landlord.

Bailey Sullivan, Chef Di Cucina at Monteverde, adds more of the classic bolognese sauce to pasta bolognese served at her restaurant located at 1020 W. Madison St. in the West Loop, Friday, Sept. 8.

Nakisha Williams as Eliza Hamilton, and Pierre Jean Gonzalez as Alexander Hamilton sing during the opening song of ‘Hamilton’ at the Nederlander Theatre, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Actor and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created In the Heights and Hamilton, stands in a hallway at Broadway in Chicago in the Loop, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Chicago Fire Department honor guard members fold the Chicago flag that draped Lt. Kevin Ward’s casket after his funeral at Fourth Presbyterian Church on the Magnificent Mile, Wednesday, Sept. 13. Ward, 58, died last month at Loyola Medical Center, where he was taken after battling a house fire on Aug. 11 in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue on the Northwest Side.

Flanked by other family members, Chicago Fire Department Lt. Kevin Ward’s sister, Wren Aislinn (center), receives her brother’s helmet after his funeral at Fourth Presbyterian Church on the Magnificent Mile, Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Marek Matczuk yells at a photographer as he walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 11.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 fumbles the ball during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the season opener at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 10. The Bears lost 38 - 20 to the Packers.

Chicago Bears fans react to the 38 - 20 score during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the season opener at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 10.

Riot Fest co-founder Michael Petryshyn, otherwise known as “Riot Mike,” sits down for an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times at the Riot Fest offices on the Near West Side, Wednesday, Sept. 6. Petryshyn said when he was growing up with undiagnosed autism, he was seen as “difficult but lovable.”

Teachers motivate students as they practice making the letter A at Premier Childcare Center at 540 N Lake Shore Drive, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Convention chair Minyon Moore and fellow members of the DNC celebrate at the United Center during a briefing for the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Tonja Brown, Director of Premier Child Care, feeds a baby as Tamera Fair, CEO of Premier Child Care Centers rocks a baby at Premier Childcare Center at 540 N Lake Shore Drive, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Students, parents and faculty chant and hold signs during a rally calling for the Illinois General Assembly to take action to save the Invest in Kids Act Tax Credit Scholarship Program at St. Sabina Academy at 7801 S. Throop St. in Auburn Gresham, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

A group of older adults who said they were from Bronzeville and call themselves “The Thirty Dirty Club” cheer while waiting for Bally’s temporary casino to open, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Shawnie Jones, owner of Chicago Eats Market Place, shows an order of The Jim Shoe, which has Italian beef, corned beef and gyros on it, during Taste of Chicago at Grant Park in the Loop, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

A child looks on while author and illustrator Cozbi A. Cabrera reads her book during the Printer’s Row Lit Fest in the Printer’s Row neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

