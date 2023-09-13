The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Firefighter funeral procession closes part of North Michigan Avenue

Chicago Fire Lt. Kevin Ward died earlier this month from injuries suffered while battling a house fire.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Firefighter funeral procession closes part of North Michigan Avenue
Chicago firefighters line up to salute the funeral procession for Lt. Kevin Ward.

Chicago firefighters line up to salute the funeral procession for Lt. Kevin Ward.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Fire Lt. Kevin Ward, who died earlier this month from injuries suffered while battling a house fire, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Ward’s casket will be escorted up North Michigan Avenue this morning from the Engine 98 firehouse on East Chicago Avenue to the Fourth Presbyterian Church, where a visitation and funeral service will be held.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is scheduled to attend the service at 11 a.m.

Ward, 59, died Aug. 28 at Loyola Medical Center. He was injured Aug. 11 while fighting a house fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue.

Firefighters remembered Ward as being “adventure-driven,” an avid reader of philosophy and a “great guy to work with.”

“This is very tragic for us,” Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt told reporters on Aug. 29 after Ward’s body was taken by procession to the Cook County medical examiner’s Near West Side office.

Ward was the third fire department member to die in the line of duty this year. Lt. Jan Tchoryk died of a heart attack while battling a blaze in a Gold Coast high-rise April 5, one day after firefighter Jermaine Pelt died in a South Side fire.

Chicago Fire Lt. Kevin Ward’s casket will be escorted up North Michigan Avenue from a firehouse on Chicago Avenue to the Fourth Presbyterian Church.

Chicago Fire Lt. Kevin Ward’s casket will be escorted up North Michigan Avenue from a firehouse on Chicago Avenue to the Fourth Presbyterian Church.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Avondale stabbing
Suspect in custody after holding person hostage during SWAT standoff in Old Town
Four burglaries reported at businesses on West and Northwest sides over four hours
Illinois’ election board fields questions about knocking Trump off March primary ballot
5 former officers charged with federal civil rights violations in Tyre Nichols beating death
North Korea’s leader is in Russia to meet Putin, with both locked in standoffs with the West
The Latest
Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson scores the game winning touchdown on a 65-yard punt return against the Bills.
NFL
Jets’ victory costly for Milwaukee bar patrons
Jack’s American Pub announced its “Jets Lose, You Win” promotion two weeks ago, offering to pay the bar tabs of all participating customers if the Jets — and Aaron Rodgers — lost.
By Associated Press
 
Brian Van Acker holds a catfish, which might be a non-native white catfish. Provided photo
Outdoors
Dabbling in the mysteries of fish colorations and shadings
Brian Van Acker’s question on two different catfish gives a chance to explore the hows and whys of fish colorations and shadings.
By Dale Bowman
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Avondale stabbing
About 10:50 p.m., responding officers found the men in the second floor of an apartment in the 3000 block of North Elston Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Suspect in custody after holding person hostage during SWAT standoff in Old Town
Just before 1 a.m., a SWAT team responded to the 1800 block of North Lincoln Park West for a suspect who was holding a female “against her will” inside a home, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Four burglaries reported at businesses on West and Northwest sides over four hours
Three of the burglaries involved a getaway car with the same description, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 