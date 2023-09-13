Firefighter funeral procession closes part of North Michigan Avenue

Chicago Fire Lt. Kevin Ward, who died earlier this month from injuries suffered while battling a house fire, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Ward’s casket will be escorted up North Michigan Avenue this morning from the Engine 98 firehouse on East Chicago Avenue to the Fourth Presbyterian Church, where a visitation and funeral service will be held.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is scheduled to attend the service at 11 a.m.

Ward, 59, died Aug. 28 at Loyola Medical Center. He was injured Aug. 11 while fighting a house fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue.

Firefighters remembered Ward as being “adventure-driven,” an avid reader of philosophy and a “great guy to work with.”

“This is very tragic for us,” Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt told reporters on Aug. 29 after Ward’s body was taken by procession to the Cook County medical examiner’s Near West Side office.

Ward was the third fire department member to die in the line of duty this year. Lt. Jan Tchoryk died of a heart attack while battling a blaze in a Gold Coast high-rise April 5, one day after firefighter Jermaine Pelt died in a South Side fire.