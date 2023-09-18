The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Music

Billy Corgan ties the knot with longtime partner

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman revealed the news over the weekend that he’s married his fianceé, Chloe Mendel.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
Billy Corgan performs with the Smashing Pumpkins at A Metro 40th Anniversary Celebration in 2022. The singer-songwriter got married on Saturday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Smashing Pumpkins frontman and Elk Grove Village native Billy Corgan has tied the knot.

Corgan married his longtime girlfriend Chloe Mendel on Saturday, according to reports.

Corgan revealed the news ahead of a 30th anniversary celebration of the band’s second studio album, “Siamese Dream” on Sunday at Madame ZuZu’s tea shop cafe in Highland Park.

The couple have two small children together.

Corgan proposed last year, something Mendel mentioned in an Instagram post at the time, on the occasion of her 30th birthday.

“We lost a pet, ate great food, [son] Augustus lost a tooth, and we enjoyed great company. The day finished with a wedding proposal. Of course I said yes. ❤️,” Mendel wrote.

The groundbreaking “Siamese Dream” achieved 4x platinum status, resonating profoundly with music enthusiasts worldwide. Its ascent to No. 10 on the Billboard charts began at Tower Records, Chicago, where the band’s in-store appearance at midnight on July 27, 1993, drew an estimated 3,000 fans, forcing Chicago police to shut down the street outside.

