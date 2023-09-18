Billy Corgan ties the knot with longtime partner

Smashing Pumpkins frontman and Elk Grove Village native Billy Corgan has tied the knot.

Corgan married his longtime girlfriend Chloe Mendel on Saturday, according to reports.

Corgan revealed the news ahead of a 30th anniversary celebration of the band’s second studio album, “Siamese Dream” on Sunday at Madame ZuZu’s tea shop cafe in Highland Park.

The couple have two small children together.

Corgan proposed last year, something Mendel mentioned in an Instagram post at the time, on the occasion of her 30th birthday.

“We lost a pet, ate great food, [son] Augustus lost a tooth, and we enjoyed great company. The day finished with a wedding proposal. Of course I said yes. ❤️,” Mendel wrote.

The groundbreaking “Siamese Dream” achieved 4x platinum status, resonating profoundly with music enthusiasts worldwide. Its ascent to No. 10 on the Billboard charts began at Tower Records, Chicago, where the band’s in-store appearance at midnight on July 27, 1993, drew an estimated 3,000 fans, forcing Chicago police to shut down the street outside.