Monday, September 18, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Chicago outdoors: Milkweed & monarch caterpillars, white pelicans and sturgeon

Milkweed and monarch caterpillars in the suburbs, a cool photo of an American white pelican in Indiana, and a note on the success rate during the 2023 sturgeon-spearing season on Wisconsn’s Wiinnebago system are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
An American white pelican caught hopping at Highland Heron Rookery in Indiana. Credit: Paul Vriend

An American white pelican caught hopping at Highland Heron Rookery in Indiana.

Paul Vriend

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend was impressed with a visit to Highland Heron Rookery in Indiana. “I saw five types of herons, a peregrine falcon, a mink and assorted other species,” he emailed. “Amid the various waterfowl, I noticed this American white pelican [pictured] hopping about on the semi-submerged logs.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

BIG NUMBER

8.8: Percent of success of spearers of sturgeon on Lake Winnebago during the 16-day season in February, according to the Wisconsin DNR’s 2023 Winnebago System Lake Sturgeon Spearing Summary. The Wisconsin DNR added, “It should be noted the success rate is based on the number spearing licenses purchased as opposed to the number of spearers on the ice. The success rate is likely higher as fewer individuals took to the ice this year due to poor ice conditions.”

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Good reason to have milkweed around the pond.” Bill Buchhaas

A: And he provided a perfect example of a monarch caterpillar with the photo below.

A monarch caterpillar working milkweed in the Chicago suburbs. Credit: Bill Buchhaas

A monarch caterpillar working milkweed in the Chicago suburbs.

Bill Buchhaas

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Biologist Andy Plauck, “Inland Trout Program & Fishing in Cook County,” Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Chauncey Niziol to receive donation of fishing equipment for Boy Scouts, South Side Muskie Hawks, The Sock Bar and Grill, Hickory Hills, Chicago, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21: Eric Esko, late summer to turnover techniques for smallmouth bass and walleye, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.

HUNTER SAFETY

Sept.23-24: Momence, (815) 472-4900

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Ringwood, search “hunter safety” at anc.apm.activecommunities.com/mccdistrict/activity/search

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200

Oct 7-8: Frankfort, (708) 429-4903

Oct. 12-13: Chicago, carryinillinois.com

HUNTER CAMP

Saturday, Sept. 23: For adult hunters of all levels, Deacon’s Bar, Wauconda, publish.illinois.edu/huntcampil/

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Oct. 7-8: Elburn, question, email cscwingshooting@gmail.com or call (815) 901-2365; register by clicking here.

