Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Climate crisis demands quick action to bring carbon capture technology to Illinois

This fall, our state’s elected leaders must pass legislation that allows carbon capture sequestration projects to move forward safely, the head of the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association writes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
A carbon dioxide capture system is shown under construction in 2009 at American Electric Power’s Mountaineer Plant in New Haven, West Virginia. Carbon capture technology should move forward in Illinois, the head of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association writes.

The recent Sun-Times editorial, “Gov. Pritzker’s pro-environment vetoes help Illinois, but climate crisis demands more,” points out that the administration and Legislature must put more emphasis on solutions to climate change and should act imminently to take advantage of federal incentives. We couldn’t agree more. 

There are tools readily available to make an impact on climate while creating thousands of jobs for Illinois. The upcoming veto session provides an opportunity to implement an essential solution: carbon capture and storage, or “CCS.” This technology filters CO2 emissions from the source and safely stores them deep underground, far away from air and water. Fortunately, Illinois has some of the best geology in the U.S. to store carbon. 

Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act included important tools to transition the state’s economy in response to climate change. We are seeing this growth play out, with more wind and solar being built and electric vehicle charging infrastructure growth. Additionally, President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives to jump-start this transition. 

Despite these investments, a decarbonized economy will take time. In the meantime, the simple fact remains that Illinoisans (and all Americans) will continue to rely on electricity, transportation and manufactured goods from carbon-emitting sources — as well as the jobs these sectors support. 

We must therefore consider a yes-or-no question: Over the period of transition, do we want these millions of tons of CO2 to enter the atmosphere and contribute to climate change? Illinois manufacturers say no, and CCS provides the means to avoid it. 

Congress and the Biden administration agree this tried-and-true technology is needed to combat climate change, which is why they’ve provided billions of dollars for states that take advantage. We agree with the Editorial Board that the governor and Legislature must not leave federal money — and thousands of new jobs — on the table due to insufficient action. And, as with any climate change solution, time is of the essence. 

This fall, our elected leaders must pass legislation establishing a legal and regulatory framework that allows CCS projects to move forward at scale, embeds safety protections and respects landowner rights. 

Mark Denzler, president & CEO, Illinois Manufacturers’ Association

Busing migrants is illegal

A federal law does exist that makes it a crime to transport or attempt to transport an undocumented noncitizen within the U.S. The law is found within the Immigration and Nationality Act, Section 274(a)(1)(A)(ii).

Why not sue the bus companies (and the people who paid them) for dumping the thousands of migrants in Chicago?

M.J. Smith, Oak Lawn

