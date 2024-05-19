The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Israel-Hamas War News Chicago

Pro-Palestine groups rally at 18th District police station

Protesters marched through the neighborhood after the rally, flying Palestinian flags and wearing kaffiyehs. They called on Chicago leaders to divest from Israel and sought the release of Illinois inmates wrongfully convicted and sentenced.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Pro-Palestine groups rally at 18th District police station
RALLY-052024-08.JPGDarien Harris, who served more than 12 years after being wrongfully convicted of murder, speaks at a rally outside the 18th District police station May 19, 2024.

Darien Harris, who served more than 12 years for a murder he didn’t commit, speaks at a rally outside the 18th District police station on Sunday. “Nobody is being held accountable for the things that we’re going through.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dozens of Pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in River North on Sunday calling for Illinois to divest from Israel and for justice for wrongfully convicted people in the state.

The protest was organized by the Coalition to March on the DNC, a coalition of progressive organizations that plans massive demonstrations during the Democratic National Convention in August. It’s the first of many demonstrations planned ahead of the event, each with its own cause but all in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The rally Sunday was held outside the 18th District police station, 1160 N. Larrabee St.

RALLY-052024-03.JPGAmeera speaks on student protests during a rally outside of CPD ’s 18th district police station at 1160 N Larrabee St. on the North Side, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ameera speaks on student protests at a rally Sunday in River North. Pro-Palestinian activists joined with those seeking the release of prisoners in Illinois who were wrongly convicted and sentenced.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Protesters drew a link between the struggles of the wrongfully convicted and the Palestinian people. They say both groups are being targeted by the same system of racism and oppression.

“Palestinian political prisoners should be out of prison, and people who are wrongfully convicted should also be released from prison here,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, national chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network. “The system of racism, of white supremacy, is the one that’s forcing young Black and Brown people into prison.”

RALLY-052024-12.JPGProtesters march after a rally outside the 18th District police station May 19, 2024.

Protesters march after a rally outside the 18th District police station May 19, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Protesters held signs with the names of people they believe are unjustly imprisoned, such as Rico Clark, who is serving a 55-year sentence for the 2006 murder of Damion Kendricks in Chicago. Clark has maintained his innocence throughout and is fighting his conviction. A voice message from Clark was played over loudspeakers at the rally.

Darien Harris, who served more than 12 years after being wrongfully convicted of murder, said there are many men who share his story behind bars. He said law enforcement officials and prosecutors who have a hand in incarcerating an innocent man should face consequences.

“They get immunity for the things that they do,” Harris said. “And when we do expose the truth they don’t get penalized. That’s the thing, nobody is being held accountable for the things that we’re going through.”

Protesters also called on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to work faster through executive clemency petitions to free more wrongfully convicted people. The group planned to march toward the governor’s Gold Coast home after the rally but were diverted by police.

Frank Chapman, of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said the Palestinian people are suffering, and “their suffering is our suffering.”

“We have mutual suffering and mutual pain caused by the same enemy, so we have to unite and fight against that,” he continued.

On Friday pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago, demanding the university divest from Israel.

Police had cleared a pro-Palestinian encampment on the university’s Main Quadrangle early in the morning Tuesday. A similar encampment at Northwestern University was taken down after school administrators and protest leaders came to an agreement.

image (8).pngStudents occupy the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics during a pro-Palestinian protest on Friday.

Students occupy the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics during a pro-Palestinian protest on Friday.

Ellery Jones/Sun-Times

Northwestern president Michael Schill is headed to Congress this week to speak about the school’s response to the encampment.

Northwestern CommencementMichael Schill, President of Northwestern University, attends the 156th annual commencement ceremony at Ryan Field Stadium at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., Monday, June 12, 2023. A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school's leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. The player, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, alleged Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the Cook County Court in Chicago that Fitzgerald, Northwestern University President Michael Schill, the board of trustees and athletic director Derrick Gragg enabled and concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination.(Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS102

Northwestern University president Michael Schill heads to Washington this week to testify before a congressional committee. The university negotiated with protest leaders and reached an agreement to have the encampment in Deering Meadow dismantled.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Meanwhile, Israeli leaders are increasingly divided over its war with Hamas, now in its eighth month. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under mounting pressure over postwar plans for Gaza.

Next Up In Israel-Hamas War
Pro-Palestinian protesters take over University of Chicago building
There are no winners in Israel-Hamas war
Chicago police clear pro-Palestinian encampment on DePaul campus
DePaul students commemorate Nakba Day with rally
Northwestern ended its encampment without cops or violence: Why is Congress upset?
DePaul University cancels FEST 2024, cites campus 'environment'
The Latest
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs' Shota Imanaga is crushing it on the mound, but life as a Chicagoan is coming along more slowly
Imanaga makes success look so simple, it’s easy to forget to ask him how he’s handling life alone in a huge new city halfway around the world from home.
By Steve Greenberg
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Teen shot, wounded in Albany Park
A boy, 15, was in an alley near the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 3 p.m. when someone in a black sedan drove by and shot at him, hitting him in the left leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chris Flexen
White Sox
White Sox swept by streaking Yankees as former Sox lefty Carlos Rodon gets win in finale
Sox starter Chris Flexen lasted four innings, giving up eight hits, including homers to Jon Berti, his first, and Aaron Judge, his 13th.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
TRAUMACLUB-05XX24-12.JPG
Well
Pilsen group encourages positive self-talk, coping skills in young girls: 'It's OK to say you have problems'
Any frustration is welcome after school at GLOW: Trauma-Informed Mentoring for Girls. “This club is the only one we can express ourselves in,” one youth said while the girls create a “zen garden.”
By Mariah Rush
 
BEARSTIX-051824-4.jpg
Bears
Bears season-ticket holders feel blitzed by steep price increases
Some longtime Bears fans were taken aback after the cost of ticket packages rose steeply, even with one fewer game at Soldier Field — resulting in price hikes for some fans of nearly 50% per game.
By Mohammad Samra
 