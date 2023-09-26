Breaking down the top 12 high school basketball players in the state’s Class of 2024

The state has watched an exodus of top prospects leave Illinois for the prep school world in recent years, including this past spring and summer.

The rising senior class lost a ton at the top. Locally, St. Rita’s James Brown and Nojus Indrusaitis have departed, along with Bloomington Central Catholic’s Cole Certa. They were three of the top four prospects in the class and all committed to high-major college programs.

But there is still talent in Illinois. Fortunately, Morez Johnson, the undisputed top prospect in the class, is staying put — just at a different school for his senior year.

With so much upheaval in the class, it’s time for an updated ranking of the top dozen college prospects in the Class of 2024.

1. Morez Johnson, 6-8, Thornton

The Illinois commit has distanced himself from the rest of the class throughout his junior campaign and followed it up with a big summer. With his college-ready body, strength and the physicality he uses to his advantage, Johnson is a man among boys at the high school level. He plays with a motor, rebounds and is a dominating finisher around the basket. It’s a sad state of affairs in Illinois high school basketball where the reaction is to celebrate top players staying home, but celebrating Johnson it is.

2. Lathan Sommerville, 6-9, Peoria Richwoods

He began his high school career in Peoria as a freshman, left for a couple of years and has now returned. The Rutgers recruit offers obvious size and a big frame to work with, but he also brings a blend of skill and touch to go with nimble feet and polish around the basket. He is considered by most to be a top 100 prospect in the country.

3. Angelo Ciaravino, 6-6, Mount Carmel

The summer’s biggest hit has elevated everything in his game, including improved athleticism and a budding confidence. There is a steadiness to Ciaravino to go with a whole lot of substance. He’s a gamer. Plus, his combination of size, footwork and touch gives him potential as a three-level scorer and finisher. Northwestern landed the Caravan star with a commitment in July.

4. Chris Riddle, 6-5, Kenwood

It’s easy to envision Riddle on a college floor with his strong size, build and athleticism. The physically gifted wing offers outstanding upside. He is a bully finisher at the rim and boasts an improved perimeter shot. If Riddle can consistently show he can make shots at a high rate –– and continue to play with a high-running motor –– his stock and production will continue to rise.

5. Cooper Koch, 6-8, Peoria Notre Dame

A player with size who must be accounted for as a catch-and-shoot threat from the three-point line. Koch will stretch the floor and is capable of putting it on the floor in small doses. Koch is committed to Iowa, where his dad played in the 1990s.

6. Jaden Smith, 6-10½, Kenwood

The promising prospect was inside the top 10 prospect list early in his career, left for a while and has now returned. The light bulb dimmed for a bit during his development, but it’s no longer flickering. Smith has made significant strides as a still-improving big man with his engagement in the game and productivity. You can’t teach size and agility which Smith brings in abundance. His offensive tools and intuitiveness have improved and his ceiling is still so high.

7. Jack Stanton, 6-1, Downers Grove North

A breakthrough junior season led the combo guard to become one of the hottest names in recruiting in Illinois. But he just recently committed to Princeton. With Stanton, you’ll find a stellar combination of shooting, toughness and intangibles. He’s capable of torching opponents with his pull-up from beyond the arc, where he hit 105 three-pointers as a junior.

8. Jason Jakstys, 6-10, Yorkville

Both the body and his game remain in the developmental stage. But the ceiling remains high when projecting the Illinois commit long term. The gangly, mobile big shows flashes at both ends of the floor. He handles it well for a player his size and can face up and knock down a shot with some shooting range. A lack of strength continues to be the biggest roadblock.

9. Calvin Robins, 6-5, Kenwood

College coaches will need to think outside the box with Robins, who might be a bit positionally-challenged. But there is no player more explosive off the floor. There can be some muted offensive impact, but he’s a powerful leaper who can live above the rim as a rebounder and authoritative finisher. It’s been a tough spring and summer for Robins, who has missed months with an injury but is just now returning to action.

10. Eoin Dillon, 6-8, Peoria Notre Dame

The ascension of Dillon from a relative no-name prospect to one ranked among the top 10 has been one of the better stories in the class. In today’s college game, this is the player who appears to have a seamless fit at the next level as a modern-day 4-man with shooting range and skill. Dillon will sign with Belmont in November.

11. Jehvion Starwood, 6-3, Oswego East

An explosive combo guard who is exciting in the open floor, can score in bunches and plays above the rim. Starwood, who committed to Wyoming last weekend, has been about winning, helping Yorkville Christian to a Class 1A title as a sophomore and being instrumental in Oswego East’s best season in program history last season.

12. Jeshawn Stevenson, 6-3, Lindblom

A big-bodied guard who put up some whopping numbers as a junior. Stevenson has a certain savvy to him in getting to the rim with great body control. His perimeter shot has become more trustworthy. A strong student with excellent grades, there is a lot of interest from Yale and Brown in the Ivy League interest. Cleveland State is also in the mix with a visit set up to the Horizon League school.

