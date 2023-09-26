The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Rolling Stones team with MLB for special editions of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album

The Cubs and Sox and all the rest of MLB’s teams will have a custom art version on pocket jackets housing a white vinyl record.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
All 30 MLB teams, including the Cubs, will have their own version of the Rolling Stones’ “Hackney Diamonds” album.

Courtesy the Rolling Stones

Hackney Diamonds, meet baseball diamonds.

The Rolling Stones will release baseball-themed vinyl versions of their new album “Hackney Diamonds.”

Each team will have a custom art version on pocket jackets housing a white vinyl record. 

“Hackney Diamonds” is their first studio set of new material since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang.” The special editions baseball-themed album can be ordered at therollingstonesshp.com .

The Rolling Stones launched the album earlier this month at a live streamed event from Hackney Empire in East London. “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the Rolling Stones said in a statement prior to the release event.

All 30 MLB teams, including the White Sox, will have their own version of the Rolling Stones’ “Hackney Diamonds” album.

Courtesy the Rolling Stones

The announcement of “Hackney Diamonds” followed a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones’ first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

