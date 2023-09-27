The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You feel hopeful. It might be a private feeling you have; nevertheless, it’s there. It’s really a matter of having faith in your own future, isn’t it? You feel concerned for the welfare of others, especially those who are less fortunate than you. (Noble feelings.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’ll enjoy being with others, especially old friends you know well. You feel a genuine concern for their welfare. Meanwhile, it’s a great day to deal with clubs and organizations because you will find that group efforts will give you the best results and productivity. “Go, team, go!”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Make the best use of the fact that the moon is at the top of your chart dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you look successful to others! People admire you today! (In fact, they seem to know personal details about your private life.) Make a great impression!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Explore opportunities to travel, especially with a group. Likewise, you might also be involved with a group that’s related to higher education, publishing, the media or even something to do with the law and medicine. Remember Col. Saito? “Be happy in your work!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day for discussions about inheritances or how to divide something because all parties involved will be pleased with the results. (Especially you.) It’s a great day to fundraise and get the cooperation of others regarding their assets and resources. (“Gimme what ya got.”)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Enjoy schmoozing with partners, spouses and close friends today. Make plans to meet for lunch, coffee or Happy Hour so that you can share in the laughter and good times with others. This is a positive day and people are in a happy mood! In particular, you will enjoy being involved in a group setting.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Work-related travel is likely today. If you experience this, it will be a pleasant and broadening trip in which you will learn something, and, perhaps, enjoy the company of a group. You might also see ways to use the wealth, assets or resources of someone else to your benefit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Oh happy day! Enjoy fun activities with kids. Sports events, social outings, the entertainment world and show business will also be pleasant choices for you today. Great day for a long lunch and happy times shared with others. If you can swing this, you’ll feel good to be part of a team.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family members or other people might meet at your home, which will please you. This is because any kind of gathering will yield a productive result for you today; therefore, let people pitch in and help you! “Many hands make light work.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Because you’re in such a positive frame of mind, you can’t go wrong. You will be skilled at encouraging others to join you in your efforts and do your bidding. Or possibly, it’s the other way around, and you will join a group? Either way, your interaction with others today will benefit you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Business and commerce are blessed today. Look for ways to boost your income. Be open to new money-making ideas, especially if they involve dealing with a group or dealing with foreign interests or people from other cultures.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel good. In particular, this is a great day for any kind of group activity. You’ll be persuasive if you’re in sales and PR work.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jenna Ortega (2002) shares your birthday. You are deep and complex. Your range of feelings and distinct personality makes a strong impression on others. This year is about learning and teaching. Take time to explore your spiritual or religious beliefs. Use some solitude to get closer to the true meaning of your life.

Next Up In Entertainment
Steppenwolf Theatre’s Gary Sinise to receive honorary AARP award
Ukrainian artists find respite and inspiration in Chicago through fellowship program
Chiefs-Bears game gets TV ratings boost thanks to Taylor Swift sighting
Rolling Stones team with MLB for special editions of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album
Day of the Dead ofrendas honor earthquake victims, murdered women in Pilsen museum exhibit
Taylor Swift effect: Travis Kelce jersey sales jump 400%
The Latest
Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson waves to the crowd before batting against his former team the Atlanta Braves in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Atlanta.
Cubs
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson looks at return to Atlanta as a chance to ‘recharge’
Notes: Closer Adbert Alzolay and corner infielder Jeimer Candelario are nearing returns.
By Maddie Lee
 
Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs makes a fielding error as he fails to catch this fly ball by Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on September 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Matt Olson #28 and Forrest Wall #73 score on the error.
Cubs
Cubs blow six-run lead, fall to Braves in stunning fashion
The Braves took the lead on Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki’s two-out error in the eighth inning. The Cubs dropped a game behind the Diamondbacks in the battle for the second wild-card spot and saw their lead over the Marlins for the third and final spot cut to a half-game.
By Maddie Lee
 
Authorities say this image depicts Athanasios Zoyganeles of Chicago smoking in the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
Chicago man gets 10 days imprisonment, 9 months’ probation for role in U.S. Capitol riot
Athanasios Zoyganeles pleaded guilty last year to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
By Kade Heather
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox, Getz still weighing decision on Tim Anderson
“We’re going to have discussions on the best step forward for the White Sox,” general manager Chris Getz said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
SHUTDOWNIMPACT_092723_1.jpg
Politics
With federal shutdown looming, what does it mean for Chicago and the state?
The clock is loudly ticking toward an Oct. 1 deadline. If the shutdown happens, the impact will reverberate across the city and Illinois.
By Tina Sfondeles and Emmanuel Camarillo
 