Horoscope for Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You feel hopeful. It might be a private feeling you have; nevertheless, it’s there. It’s really a matter of having faith in your own future, isn’t it? You feel concerned for the welfare of others, especially those who are less fortunate than you. (Noble feelings.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’ll enjoy being with others, especially old friends you know well. You feel a genuine concern for their welfare. Meanwhile, it’s a great day to deal with clubs and organizations because you will find that group efforts will give you the best results and productivity. “Go, team, go!”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Make the best use of the fact that the moon is at the top of your chart dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you look successful to others! People admire you today! (In fact, they seem to know personal details about your private life.) Make a great impression!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Explore opportunities to travel, especially with a group. Likewise, you might also be involved with a group that’s related to higher education, publishing, the media or even something to do with the law and medicine. Remember Col. Saito? “Be happy in your work!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day for discussions about inheritances or how to divide something because all parties involved will be pleased with the results. (Especially you.) It’s a great day to fundraise and get the cooperation of others regarding their assets and resources. (“Gimme what ya got.”)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Enjoy schmoozing with partners, spouses and close friends today. Make plans to meet for lunch, coffee or Happy Hour so that you can share in the laughter and good times with others. This is a positive day and people are in a happy mood! In particular, you will enjoy being involved in a group setting.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Work-related travel is likely today. If you experience this, it will be a pleasant and broadening trip in which you will learn something, and, perhaps, enjoy the company of a group. You might also see ways to use the wealth, assets or resources of someone else to your benefit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Oh happy day! Enjoy fun activities with kids. Sports events, social outings, the entertainment world and show business will also be pleasant choices for you today. Great day for a long lunch and happy times shared with others. If you can swing this, you’ll feel good to be part of a team.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family members or other people might meet at your home, which will please you. This is because any kind of gathering will yield a productive result for you today; therefore, let people pitch in and help you! “Many hands make light work.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Because you’re in such a positive frame of mind, you can’t go wrong. You will be skilled at encouraging others to join you in your efforts and do your bidding. Or possibly, it’s the other way around, and you will join a group? Either way, your interaction with others today will benefit you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Business and commerce are blessed today. Look for ways to boost your income. Be open to new money-making ideas, especially if they involve dealing with a group or dealing with foreign interests or people from other cultures.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel good. In particular, this is a great day for any kind of group activity. You’ll be persuasive if you’re in sales and PR work.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jenna Ortega (2002) shares your birthday. You are deep and complex. Your range of feelings and distinct personality makes a strong impression on others. This year is about learning and teaching. Take time to explore your spiritual or religious beliefs. Use some solitude to get closer to the true meaning of your life.

