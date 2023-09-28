Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:45 to 7:30 p.m. Chicago time.After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are the artisan of the zodiac. You can do practically anything with your hands in an inventive way. Today, especially this afternoon, is a very creative time for you because you’re in touch with your muse, and with that mystic, inner world that you know exists within you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because your ideals are aroused today, feelings of sympathy or empathy for someone will prompt you to help a friend if you can do so. You might also lend your energy, time or help (or financial support) to a charitable organization that helps those in need.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Tread carefully today because a good part of this day is a Moon Alert, which means it’s a bad day for important decisions, as well as spending money except for gas and food. But in particular, you might be confused dealing with authority figures. Do not volunteer for anything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your appreciation of beauty as well as your feelings of idealism are aroused, which might make you susceptible to some kind of philosophical, religious or political propaganda. Don’t take the bait. Don’t fall for anything, if it sounds like it’s a pitch. Think for yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a poor day to make important financial decisions, especially about inheritances, taxes, debt, wills and estates including shared property because you can’t really trust your judgment. Get your facts and your data, but wait until tomorrow to agree to anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There could be an element of confusion or disappointment with your closest relationships today — your dealings with close friends, partners and spouses. Remember: Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. Today things are fuzzy and unclear. Just accept this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Things might be a bit confusing at work today. Don’t fall for a sob story, if you are suspicious that someone is pulling your chain. On the other hand, a coworker might genuinely need your help or your understanding — if so, don’t hesitate to be kind. Check moon alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Parents should be extra vigilant with children today because there’s an element of confusion, especially related to poisons, bad food or dangerous chemicals, gas and oil. Keep your eyes open. Meanwhile, romance is tender, sensitive and perhaps also disappointing. Oh well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family discussions can be easily misunderstood today, which is why this is a poor day to agree to anything important. It’s also a poor day to volunteer or agree to do a job. Just coast, but remember to be sympathetic with family members who might be hurt or upset about something. (That’s what family is for.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Many conversations today, especially with siblings, relatives and neighbors are subject to confusion. Therefore, make no assumptions. And definitely, if you think something fishy is going on, it probably is. It’s an excellent day to utilize your imagination and ability to visualize.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Confused energy surrounds your financial situation today. This relates to your earnings, how you earn your money, how you spend your money, and how you share your money. Double check all dealings because errors and even deception might cost you some money! Be smart and check things out.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The moon is in your sign opposing your ruler Neptune, which can create a very strange mood. You will definitely be very sensitive emotionally. However, you might have misunderstandings with others. You might even feel unfairly criticized. Be careful about drugs and alcohol.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer Hilary Duff (1987) shares your birthday. You are charismatic, magnetic and seductive. You are also sensitive and have a strong appreciation of beauty. This is a wonderful year for you because you are reaping the rewards of your past activities. Expect a promotion, an award, accolades and acknowledgement. Bravo!

