Saturday, September 30, 2023
Chicago outdoors: Kestrel utilizing cemetery refuse and an ode to a mantis

A wonderful photo of an American kestrel on a cemetery refuse pile and an ode to a mantis are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
American kestrel making use of a rubbuish pile in a cemetery. Credit: Paul Vriend

American kestrel making use of a rubbuish pile in a cemetery.

Paul Vriend

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend has “been photographing birds on a pile of brick, concrete, and rebar refuse that has been dumped in an unused part of a cemetery near my house. The birds take any habitat and perch they can get.” Here’s his favorite, an American kestrel.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“He posed for a few photos before accepting my ride on a finger to eye level, where we exchanged a few pleasantries and reminisces of my old acquaintances with his family. Then he decided that eye level was an excellent platform for a return to his travels — so much better than grass — and launched to fly off into the darkness.

“I haven’t encountered a mantis in years, but they are as delightful as I remember, with a curiosity that completely overwhelms any fear of a much larger creature that most animals would usually just assume to be a threat.

“We could learn from that.” Email from Donald Ayres

A: That stands on its own and naturally captures the time of year.

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Oct 7-8: Frankfort, (708) 429-4903

Oct. 12-13: Chicago, carryinillinois.com

Oct. 21-22: Mokena, info@FrankfortSportsmanClub.com

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Thursday, Oct. 5: DuPage County’s Sportsmen’s Banquet, Abbington Distinctive Banquets, Glen Ellyn,

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, Oct. 7: Paddlers Guide to Safety, Bolingbrook, Darryl Joseph Haefner, jlyrrad@comcast.net

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Sept. 30: Final day, applications for bobcat permit

Today, Sept. 30: Woodchuck season ends

Sunday, Oct. 1: Snagging season for salmon opens

Oct. 1: First-come first-served duck/goose permit applications

Oct. 1: Archery deer and turkey seasons open

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Oct. 7-8: Elburn, question, email cscwingshooting@gmail.com or call (815) 901-2365; register by clicking here.

MARITIME FUNDRAISER

Oct 26:Maritime folklore and fundraising, Chicago Maritime Museum, Chicago photographer, Barry Butler, and Tall Ships captain, Tom Kastlle host, chicagomaritimemuseum.org/events.html

LAKE MICHIGAN FISHERIES MEETING

Nov. 1 (virtual meeting Nov. 9):Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s Lake Michigan meeting, including tracking fish with acoustic telemetry, emerging research on PFAs in Lake Michigan fishes and Indiana DNR fisheries report, Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk classroom, Portage, Ind., 6-8:30 p.m. register at purdue.ag/fall-2023-fisheries

