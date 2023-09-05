Reinsdorf is in it for himself

Reader Jean DuBois said in a recent letter that she gets that by threatening to move the White Sox, Jerry Reinsdorf is only doing what a prudent businessman would do. That ignores the fact that he has never cared about the fans who have loyally supported the team. It is about him, nothing or nobody else.

He, like other (not necessarily all) sports owners like to use that threat to hold cities hostage if the cities don’t give them what they want. Jim Irsay moving the Colts out of Baltimore in the middle of the night is one such example. If Reinsdorf, who has maintained he “never threatened to move out,” takes the Sox to another city, will he employ the same tactics?

Conversely, take a look at the Rooney family, owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are highly thought of not only for what they have done for the team, but for their civic involvement.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Dump “Trump” sign

I walk on a radiant day as a tourist aside the Chicago River and turn on the path to find the words “Trump Tower” plastered in gigantic letters, polluting the skyline. Is it not reasonable that if Donald Trump is convicted in one of the numerous criminal trials that the name be removed? It strikes me that city leadership would have opposed a similar title “Capone” on a building facade.

Mr. Mayor, if Trump is convicted, take down that sign.

Jerry Brand, Rancho Santa Fe, California

Clock change shortchanges college football fans

The NCAA has decided that during the 2023 college football season, the clock will continue running after first downs except for the last two minutes of each half, eliminating a rule that has been in effect for more than 50 years.

One of the justifications for this is to limit the number of plays and shorten games because they are lasting too long. I find this reasoning fundamentally flawed since actual game action is relatively short. The broadcasts last more than three hours due to countless and repetitive commercials not because the clock is momentarily stopped after first downs.

Looking at current television listings, one will notice that the time allocated to games is actually the same as in previous seasons so it is obvious that a shortened game will mean even more commercials!

Fewer plays shortchange the fans who are paying high ticket prices and it is also a disservice to the athletes. They should not be adversely impacted by rules that shorten live action and their ability to show off their unique skills.

Larry Vigon, Jefferson Park

Stop releasing balloons into the environment

I was so pleased to see the recent letter to the editor by James Paskiewicz explaining the ramifications of releasing plastic and mylar balloons into the outdoor environment. I would encourage everyone who truly cares about animals, the sea, and air to contact their senators about sponsoring a bill to outlaw these releases in our state and our country. Thank you, Sun-Times and thank you Mr. Paskiewicz.

Sherry Szilage Stoffel, North Aurora