Things to do in Chicago Sept. 7-13: The Mix

Theater

The Tony Award-winning blockbuster “Hamilton” returns to town for a multi-month run. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s modern classic features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. From Sept. 13-Dec. 30 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. Tickets: $42.50-$182.50. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Brett Neveu’s new play, “Revolution,” celebrates community and building friendships in a disconnecting world, as Puff (Stephanie Shum) celebrates her 26th birthday in an alley with her best friend Jamie (Taylor Blim) and an unlikely guest, Georgia (Natalie West). Travis A. Knight directs. From Sept. 7-Oct. 29 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 5631 N. Wells. Tickets: $35-$45. Visit aredorchidtheatre.org.

Kate Fry stars in “Birthday Candles.” Jeffrey L. Kurysz

Noah Haidle’s “Birthday Candles” opens the season at Northlight Theatre. It’s the story of a woman named Ernestine as she experiences her birthdays from 17 to 101 and celebrates the family around her. Kate Fry stars; Jessica Thebus directs. From Sept. 7-Oct. 8 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $30-$89. Visit northlight.org.

“Welcome to Mattteson”: Congo Square Theatre presents Inda Craig-Galvan’s dark comedy that explores gentrification, housing justice and inter-class relationships. Ericka Ratcliff directs. From Sept. 6-Oct. 1 at Northwestern University’s Wirtz Theatre, Abbott Hall, 710 N. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Tickets: $45. Visit congosquaretheatre.org.

Eileen Niccolai (from left) plays Beatrice, Scott Aiello is Eddie and Isabelle Muthiah plays Catherine in Shattered Globe Theatre’s “A View From the Bridge.” Jeffrey L Kurysz

In Arthur Miller’s drama “A View from the Bridge,” a longshoreman worries when his niece falls in love with a newly arrived Italian immigrant. Scott Aiello, Eileen Niccolai and Isabelle Muthiah lead the cast. Louis Contey, who staged Shattered Globe Theatre’s hit 1993 production, returns to direct. From Sept. 8-Oct. 21 at Theater Wit , 1229 W. Belmont, Tickets: $15-$40. Visit sgtheatre.org.

Dance

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater. Philip Dembinski

The companies of the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project present “Metamorphosis,” which features various dance forms from Afro-fusion to jazz, tap and footwork. Performers include The Chicago Multicultural Dance Company, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, The Era Footwork Collective, Forward Momentum Chicago, Joel Hall & Dancers, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Move Me Soul, NAJWA Dance Corps and Praize Productions. At 7:30 p.m Sept. 7 at Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $35. Visit ravinia.org.

Music

Hozier performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park in 2019. Sun-Times File

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier tours behind his new album, “Unreal Unearth.” He’s joined by a new nine-piece backing band, which he says allows him to expand on the setlist and dig deeper into his songbook. West Coast folk-rocker Madison Cunningham opens at 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at Huntington Bank Pavilion, Northerly Island , 1300 S. Linn White Dr. Sold out, but check resale sites. Visit concerts.livenation.com.

Ondara. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Ondara grew up in Nairobi, Kenya, and at an early age he fell in love with the music of Bob Dylan and was granted a visa through the immigration lottery system. He landed in the Minneapolis music scene, continually writing songs about what he saw, felt and experienced in a place far different from home. Ondara continues this process on his new album, “Spanish Villager No. 3.” At 9 p.m. Sept. 7 at Empty Bottle , 1035 N. Western. Tickets: $25. Visit emptybottle.com.

Museums

Pablo Picasso, “Bacchanal with Kid Goat and Onlooker,” 1959, linocut proof. © 2023 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

“Picasso: Fifty Years” reflects on the iconic artists in three sections: the exhibit “Picasso and the Progressive Proof: Linocut Prints from a Private Collection,” which shows the detailed steps of his printmaking process; a section that puts Picasso in the context of his contemporaries such as Fernand Leger and Joan Miro, and a presentation of contemporary figurative artists. From Sept. 9-Jan. 7 at Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill, Elmhurst. Admission: $5-$18. Visit elmhurstartmuseum.org.

Movies

The 30th annual Chicago Underground Film Fest (Sept. 13-17) showcases some of the most original films and videos being made today many of them genre-bending and boundary-pushing. The opening-night film, Soda Jerk’s “Hello Dankness,” a collage depicting the spectacle that was American politics from 2016-2021, screens at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State ($13). Dozens of other films screen at Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper. Tickets: $12, $150 festival pass. Visit cuff.org.

Festival Fun

Printer’s Row Book Fest. Robert Kusel

Printers Row Lit Fest, the annual celebration for book lovers, features more than 100 booksellers and a long list of authors participating in panels, discussion and other programs. Plus for young readers there’s a storybook parade and appearances by Dave Eggers (“The Eyes and the Impossible”), Eve L. Ewing (“Electric Arches”), Rekha Rajan (“Can You Dance Like a Peacock”) among others. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 9-10 on and around Dearborn from Polk to Ida B. Wells. Admission is free. Visit printersrowlitfest.org.

Taste of Chicago runs this weekend in Grant Park. Rich Hein/Sun-Times File