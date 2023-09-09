2 Chicago police officers among 4 hospitalized when vehicle runs stop sign in West Lawn
The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Kildare when the striking vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a patrol car responding to a call of service, a witness told police.
Two Chicago police officers were among four people hospitalized when a driver blew a stop sign early Saturday in West Lawn on the South Side, according to police.
The crash happened about 2:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Kildare when a black sedan ran a stop sign and hit a patrol car responding to a call of service with its lights and siren activated, a witness told police.
The two officers were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries and were listed in fair condition, officials said.
The driver from the sedan ran away, and two women who were passengers in the vehicle were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
